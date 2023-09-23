On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Construction to cause delays on I-215 in SLC this weekend

Sep 22, 2023, 6:39 PM

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Those heading out this weekend may run into traffic delays. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy delays due to construction on Interstate 215 this weekend.

The I-215 west belt will be reduced to one lane in each direction between California Avenue and I-80 from Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3 a.m. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction Saturday from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m., then down to one lane in each direction again through Monday, Sept. 25, at 4 a.m.

UDOT said drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, especially when the freeway is cut down to one lane in each direction.

“Travelers heading to or from the Salt Lake City International Airport from the south should use I-15 and I-80 as an alternate route,” a release stated.

Crews will be repairing pavement on the I-215 bridge over Indiana Avenue (approximately 800 South), creating the need for lane closures. Drivers should expect similar lane closures on I-215 in this area for the next several weekends.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Elk Ridge explosion scene...

Cary Schwanitz

Home explodes in Elk Ridge

KSL has confirmed a home explosion in Elk Ridge, just southeast of Payson.

55 minutes ago

Jennifer and Mike Roe apartment...

Ken Fall

As fall begins, look inside the house to avoid dangerous falls

National Fall Prevention week coincides with the beginning of autumn. It’s the best time to ensure your loved ones are safe in their home.

1 hour ago

The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured during th...

Dennis Romboy, Deseret News

Emphasizing religious liberty, church asks 9th Circuit to review Huntsman lawsuit decision

The church is seeking an en banc review or rehearing before the full 9th Circuit

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Two people jump into action when school bus driver falls unconscious

A woman jumped into action when the school bus driver, who was also her grandpa, fell unconscious at the wheel.

3 hours ago

Zuri and Christie...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

A chance for Utah to say goodbye to elephants at the Hogle Zoo

The elephants at Utah’s Hogle Zoo will soon be leaving the state and will be relocated to a different zoo that has a larger herd. Officials say the move will better allow the continuation of mother, Christie, and daughter, Zuri’s multigenerational herd.

3 hours ago

police lights...

Eliza Pace

Man suspected of killing his wife identified by police

A man who told 911 he killed his wife has been identified by police. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Construction to cause delays on I-215 in SLC this weekend