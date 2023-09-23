Construction to cause delays on I-215 in SLC this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Those heading out this weekend may run into traffic delays. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy delays due to construction on Interstate 215 this weekend.

The I-215 west belt will be reduced to one lane in each direction between California Avenue and I-80 from Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3 a.m. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction Saturday from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m., then down to one lane in each direction again through Monday, Sept. 25, at 4 a.m.

UDOT said drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, especially when the freeway is cut down to one lane in each direction.

“Travelers heading to or from the Salt Lake City International Airport from the south should use I-15 and I-80 as an alternate route,” a release stated.

Crews will be repairing pavement on the I-215 bridge over Indiana Avenue (approximately 800 South), creating the need for lane closures. Drivers should expect similar lane closures on I-215 in this area for the next several weekends.