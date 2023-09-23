Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says
Sep 23, 2023, 12:49 PM
(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Five puppies learning to serve as assistance dogs had a howling good time during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
39 minutes ago
When it comes to food advertising, what you see is rarely what you get. A flurry of recent lawsuits wants to change that.
1 hour ago
Economists in Hawaii warn that residents who survived the wildfire that destroyed much of the Maui community of Lahaina might not be able to afford to live there after it is rebuilt unless officials alter the zoning laws and make other changes.
4 hours ago
The federal government is heading toward a shutdown at month's end that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.
6 hours ago
A man, who spent more time behind bars than anyone who was eventually exonerated in American history, experienced his first full day of freedom on Wednesday.
23 hours ago
Amazon’s Prime Video will begin showing adds during shows and movies early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
1 day ago
