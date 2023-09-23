On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says

Sep 23, 2023, 12:49 PM

President Joe Biden in State Dining Room at the White House...

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House on November 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden spoke about the mid term elections, control of house and senate in 2023, and the administrations achievements during the past two years of office. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot, the White House said Saturday.

The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo that Biden received both shots on Friday. O’Connor said Biden, 80, also was vaccinated several weeks ago against the respiratory illness known as RSV.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” O’Connor wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month endorsed the new COVID-19 shot for everyone 6 months and older. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the United States each week.

Experts worry that immunity from previous vaccinations and infections is fading in many people, and a new shot would save many lives.

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month but experienced only mild symptoms.

The CDC recommends that people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation should wait to get vaccinated until there symptoms are gone and isolation guidelines have been met. Children and adults who have multisystem inflammatory syndrome should wait to get vaccinated until recovering from being sick and 90 days have passed since the diagnosis, according to the CDC.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022 and a second time slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. The second incident was a rare case of “rebound” infection following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday...

Mike Houserholder, Associated Press

Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport

Five puppies learning to serve as assistance dogs had a howling good time during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

39 minutes ago

Lawsuits claim that burgers from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's don't look as they appear in a...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Burgers and tacos don’t look like they do in ads. Lawsuits are trying to change that

When it comes to food advertising, what you see is rarely what you get. A flurry of recent lawsuits wants to change that.

1 hour ago

FILE - The aftermath of a devastating wildfire is seen, Aug. 22, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. American...

Andrew Selsky and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Hawaii economists say Lahaina locals could be priced out of rebuilt town without zoning changes

Economists in Hawaii warn that residents who survived the wildfire that destroyed much of the Maui community of Lahaina might not be able to afford to live there after it is rebuilt unless officials alter the zoning laws and make other changes.

4 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress ...

Stephen Groves

The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

The federal government is heading toward a shutdown at month's end that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.

6 hours ago

Glynn Simmons served 48 years behind bars before being exonerated. Now, he said he wants to spend t...

Kilee Thomas

‘Don’t ever stop’: After 48 years behind bars, exonerated man hopes to help others clear their names

A man, who spent more time behind bars than anyone who was eventually exonerated in American history, experienced his first full day of freedom on Wednesday.

23 hours ago

FILE - Amazon's Prime Video streaming app is seen on an iPad, March 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Amazon ...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

Amazon’s Prime Video will begin showing adds during shows and movies early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says