On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police chase closed I-15 traffic north of St. George, suspect in custody

Sep 23, 2023, 7:05 PM

Traffic halted on I-15 north of St. George due to the chase...

Traffic halted on I-15 north of St. George due to the chase. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST.GEORGE, Washington County — A driver of a stolen truck gave police a chase in Washington County Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Silva told KSL the 2019 Ford pickup truck fled from UHP when a traffic stop was attempted.

Silva said there was one suspect in the car and they were arrested by police without further incident.

The chase ended around Interstate 15 and state Route 9 on milepost 15.

Silva said no one was injured in this chase.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The car used by the two juveniles that gave police chase. (Heber City Police)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

2 juveniles arrested after allegedly leading police on 140mph chase in Wasatch County

Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to evade police in a high-speed chase that reached 140 mph, police said.

5 hours ago

Bald man in suit speaks...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Tim Ballard accusations ‘incredibly disturbing’ if true, Cox says

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent anti-child sex trafficking activist and rumored potential Senate candidate "incredibly disturbing" if true.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Woman found dead in rural Utah home, husband in custody

A woman was found dead in a home in the rural Arcadia area of east central Utah.

2 days ago

A man who fired shots at a Draper pizza store after his order was not ready was sentenced to serve ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Salt Lake man sentenced to probation after shooting at a Papa John’s over order delay

A Salt Lake man who fired multiple rounds at a Papa John's in Draper after his order wasn't ready will serve two years of probation after pleading guilty.

2 days ago

It has been six weeks since pet owner Scott Donnachie has seen his beloved cat George....

Ashley Moser

St. George police warns of scam targeting pet owners looking for missing animal

It has been six weeks since pet owner Scott Donnachie has seen his beloved cat George. When his 5-year-old tabby cat went missing, he went straight to social media for help.

3 days ago

A Davis County Sheriff vehicle...

Michael Houck

Therapist abused patient for years ‘to rid her of the demon,’ court documents allege

A former Utah therapist is accused of physically harming and isolating a patient, claiming it would help her in "treating her demon disorder."

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Police chase closed I-15 traffic north of St. George, suspect in custody