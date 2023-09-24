Police chase closed I-15 traffic north of St. George, suspect in custody

ST.GEORGE, Washington County — A driver of a stolen truck gave police a chase in Washington County Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Silva told KSL the 2019 Ford pickup truck fled from UHP when a traffic stop was attempted.

Silva said there was one suspect in the car and they were arrested by police without further incident.

The chase ended around Interstate 15 and state Route 9 on milepost 15.

Silva said no one was injured in this chase.