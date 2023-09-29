On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Osmond family documentary to air during conference weekend

Sep 28, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

PROVO — For decades, members of one Utah family have entertained audiences throughout the world and hit the top of the recording charts.

How they managed to hold onto their faith and stay united as a family is the focus of one of our General Conference specials. Here is a preview of “The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame.”

From their beginnings as favorites on “The Andy Williams Show,” in the 1960s, to the fan-crazed international concert tours, to ‘The Donny and Marie Show,’ in the 1970s and gold records galore, the Osmonds achieved worldwide fame.

I have been covering them since the early ’80s when their production company created a made-for-TV movie “Side By Side” about the family’s early years. I interviewed brothers Alan and Jay and their sister, Marie. And I went behind-the-scenes at the old Osmond Studios in Orem with the youngest brother, Jimmy. I interviewed them about their family history and tours.

During the past year, I have visited with all nine siblings and their spouses. Virl and Debbie, Tom and Carolyn, Alan and Suzanne, Wayne and Kathy, Merrill and Mary, Jay and Karen, Donny and Debbie, Marie and Steve, Jimmy and Michelle.

They told me about their challenges, the show business successes and difficulties.

” I’m so grateful for the problems we’ve had, that we suffered through as a family because everything made us stronger,” Merrill said.

They shared stories of their health problems. Alan Osmond, the oldest of the original “Osmond Brothers,” said, “Our mother always said, ‘positive mental attitude!’ So, I said, I may have MS but MS does not have me!”

They talked of their families and mostly importantly, their faith. Donny Osmond expressed it this way. ” We all hope that we’re known for, after we’re long and gone, is that how important the Gospel of Jesus Christ was in our lives.”

No matter the choices they have made in their careers, the siblings say hey have managed to remain committed to each other. Marie Osmond said, ” We’re very loyal to each other. We love each other ferociously. And I don’t believe anything will ever change that.”

Theirs is a continuing, remarkable story that began with the vision of their parents, George and Olive Osmond.

Join us for “The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame,” Sunday at noon on KSL TV, KSLTV.com, on our KSL+ app and our KSL YouTube channel.

