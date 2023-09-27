Silicon Slopes Tech Summit event kicks off

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered in Salt Lake City to network and learn more about the tech industry at this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit.

Utah is known for being a leader in opportunity for tech.

Garrett Clark, Executive Director of Silicon Slopes, said they expect 15,000 people at the summit.

“I’m just looking to network and find a new job, hopefully,” Kate Overton said.

Overton is one of the attendees at this year’s summit.

Getting back into the tech industry, Overton is walking into the Delta Center with a good shot considering she will be around some of the top tech industry leaders, local gurus, and other business startups in Silicon Slope’s 8th tech summit.

Top tech industry leaders. 💻 Local gurus. ⌨️ Biz startups. 🎮 Those curious and creative. 🧠 Today is day 1 of this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit. We’re live on @KSL5TV today at noon with what you can expect to learn and hear from in the summit. ⬇️@siliconslopes pic.twitter.com/EvgKBRlNsO — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) September 27, 2023

“I know Silicon Slopes is kind of the next biggest place for tech aside from Silicon Valley,” Overton said.

Today is day one of the two-day event.

Clark said the tech summit will bring in a wide range of people.

“Younger students from some of the colleges and even high schools… the oldest attendee will probably be in their nineties,” Clark said.

Speakers include familiar faces to the tech and business space like Tony Robbins, motivational speaker, Reed Hastings, Netflix Founder, and more.

“You’ve got the PowerPoint and dreamers, and then you’ve got the bigger enterprises that have thousands of employees and everything in between,” Clark said.

“I know that the tech industry here has really grown,” Overton said.

The summit kicks off again for day two Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

More information on how to attend can be found here.