On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Organized retail crime costs Utah businesses $1 billion

Sep 27, 2023, 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY BRITTANY TAIT


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — Target is closing nine stores in major cities across four states, claiming theft has made the environment unsafe for staff and customers.

Utah stores are also feeling the pinch and collectively losing upwards of $1 billion in stolen merchandise each year.

Members of the Taskforce Against Organized Retail Crime started this specific agency in 2020.

“Organized retail crime really started when online marketplaces came around,” said James Russell, a Supervising Special Agent with the Utah Attorney General’s Office.  “As the economy struggles – the theft goes up. Especially during COVID, we saw an increase, and it has just exploded since then.”

On Wednesday, in Bountiful, agents held an operation to track suspected thieves.  Agents monitored shopping patterns and then followed criminals to their next shoplifting location.

“We’ve got to find a way to get these aggregated into felonies because these thieves can bounce from city to city without having any communication from one store to the next,” Steve Jensen, a Case Unit Agent with the Utah Attorney General’s Office said.  “We do have the violence but it’s not to the levels that we are seeing around the country.”

Agents noted their communication with store owners is helpful in stopping criminal activity.  Agents mentioned prosecution is the toughest part and called for Utah lawmakers to pass stricter laws.

“Yesterday we made five arrests in about five or six hours, and we found that many of those were individuals who were hoping counties to commit crimes,” Agent Jensen said.  “We’re ahead of the game in the fact we have a team with AG’s office that is in place.  That is something many states don’t have.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Weber County jail...

Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff asks viewers to approve jail expansion

The Weber County Sheriff is asking voters for up to $98 million in bond funds to help with growing mental health and drug addiction needs.

60 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in Summerville, S....

Associated Press

A judge found Trump committed fraud in building real-estate empire. Here’s what happens next

A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.

9 hours ago

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

Josh Ellis

West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old

Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.

14 hours ago

Candace Lierd walks into her bail hearing Tuesday (Court pool photo)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Victims react after Exitus CEO denied bail

The former CEO for anti-human trafficking nonprofit, Exitus, was denied bail in a hearing on Tuesday. Further, more victims have come forward with accusations made against her and prosecutors say she is likely to face more charges.

1 day ago

Candace Lierd. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Bail denied for former nonprofit Exitus CEO, Candace Lierd

Former CEO of nonprofit Exitus appeared for a hearing where she was dismissed with no bail.

1 day ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 20...

MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Organized retail crime costs Utah businesses $1 billion