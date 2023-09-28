UDOT wants public comment on lane extension to Midvalley Highway in Tooele County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is holding meetings for community members to learn more about a possible extension to the existing Midvalley Highway.

A recording of Thursday’s meeting can be found here.

In 2021 UDOT completed the highway to connect Interstate 80 to state Route 138, but demand has grown.

“We have seen tremendous growth in the state; a lot of that is west of I-15 and obviously Tooele is west of that,” UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw said. “Tooele is seeing a lot of growth.”

UDOT has a preferred alternative proposed to extend the Midvalley Highway from S.R. 138 to state Route 35. UDOT says it would have little community and environmental impact.

“When you look at the development on the rise. in that area, those things are definitely going to be needed,” Shaw said. He said there is no funding for the possible extension. UDOT is accepting formal comments now through Oct. 10.

“This is the time to have your voice heard and we want to hear those concerns and questions,” Shaw said.