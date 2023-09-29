On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Elementary lockout ends; SWAT continues standoff in Kearns

Sep 29, 2023, 3:16 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

aerial view of SWAT truck and officers...

A SWAT team gathers outside a Kearns home in what is believed to be an armed standoff on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Copper 5, KSL TV)

(Copper 5, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The school lockout has been lifted and all students have left the school safely, though the armed standoff continues. The original story is below.

KEARNS — South Kearns Elementary is in lockout protocol for after-school programs because of police activity in the area.

Near the school Unified Police Department SWAT is in engaged in an armed barricade standoff, police said.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said an incident happened two blocks away from the school so children are not being allowed to walk home but are being released to parents as they arrive. Children reported hearing gunfire.

Police were observed outside a home in Kearns, in tactical gear. Horsley said police told the district that there was no threat to Kearns High School.

Police have the area barricaded and students would have a difficult time entering the SWAT standoff area. Police and fire departments responded to the threat.

This is a developing story will be updated as more information is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A sign marks Navajo Drive, as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument V...

Eliza Pace

FBI dedicates investigative resources to Indigenous women and children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

The FBI dedicated over 40 FBI personnel to Operation Not Forgotten, an operation designated to support women and children in indigenous communities including Utah.

3 hours ago

The Church announced Friday it will publish a new hymnbook, "Hymns — for Home and Church," by the...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ’s new hymnbook, including children’s songs, expected by end of 2026

"Hymns — for Home and Church" — the new hymnbook that was initially announced in June 2018 — will be released in four languages by the end of 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Friday.

5 hours ago

(The Morgan Maze)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: The Morgan Maze

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week Casey is taking you to the Morgan Maze, featuring a colossal 18-acre corn maze!

6 hours ago

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Josh Ellis

Utah AG Sean Reyes releases statement on allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Ballard

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has issued a statement after a press conference held by an attorney representing at least five women alleging sexual misconduct by the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard.

9 hours ago

Hand cyclists pedal across a bridge over the Jordan River section of Parley's Trail in West Valley ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s finally here’: Parley’s Trail is now complete with complicated stretch solved

A short but vital section of the Parley's Trail is now open, completing the Salt Lake County recreational trail after about two decades of work.

11 hours ago

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward ab...

Andrew Adams

Woman shares story of singles party sexual assault as attacker faces prison

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward about a sexual assault at a Davis County singles party last year shared her story publicly for the first time Thursday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Elementary lockout ends; SWAT continues standoff in Kearns