Elementary lockout ends; SWAT continues standoff in Kearns

UPDATE: The school lockout has been lifted and all students have left the school safely, though the armed standoff continues. The original story is below.

KEARNS — South Kearns Elementary is in lockout protocol for after-school programs because of police activity in the area.

Near the school Unified Police Department SWAT is in engaged in an armed barricade standoff, police said.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said an incident happened two blocks away from the school so children are not being allowed to walk home but are being released to parents as they arrive. Children reported hearing gunfire.

Police were observed outside a home in Kearns, in tactical gear. Horsley said police told the district that there was no threat to Kearns High School.

Police have the area barricaded and students would have a difficult time entering the SWAT standoff area. Police and fire departments responded to the threat.

This is a developing story will be updated as more information is available.