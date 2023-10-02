Grantsville High school: ‘Please know everyone is safe’

GRANTSVILLE — After a heavy police presence at Grantsville High School, following a report of a man with a gun, the school posted on its Facebook page that “everyone is safe.” Police said no threat was found and school will start at it’s normal time on Tuesday.

Grantsville Police Department said the school is secure and a reported man with a gun entering the school is under investigation.

“Multiple officers from multiple agencies immediately responded and secured the school and began a room by room search. No one with a firearm was located and officers made sure that every room in the school and all of the surrounding out buildings were cleared and everything is safe at this time,” Grantsville police said. “There will be counselors available for any students who are upset by today’s events.”

Shortly after 5 p.m. — well after most students are dismissed of the day — the school asked parents to pick up students on the volleyball and football teams, including those who drive to school. It said the parking lot would be closed “indefinitely.” Students and staff still at the school were cleared from the building.

An update came less than 20 minutes later and said students with cars have been allowed get their vehicles and leave the area.

The initial information came from Brett Valdez with the Tooele County School District.