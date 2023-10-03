Wife of Tim Ballard responds to questions of husband’s church standing

SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of Tim Ballard issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she and her husband are cooperating with their local religious leaders.

Katherine Ballard, Tim Ballard’s wife, said they are “in touch” with their ecclesiastical leaders.

Tim Ballard asserted two weeks ago he was a faithful member in good standing with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the words of Katherine Ballard’s statement, the conversations are “strictly confidential and extremely personal.” She adds that they are “complying fully” and remain committed to their family and faith.

Her husband, the founder of the anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad has been accused of sexual misconduct, grooming and spiritual manipulation by at least five women who, through an attorney, said they’ve been victims while on undercover missions with Tim.

KSL received the statement from Ballard’s new organization, called the SPEAR Fund, in a request for comment about his church standing.

