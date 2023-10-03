On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Wife of Tim Ballard responds to questions of husband’s church standing

Oct 2, 2023, 7:11 PM

Tim Ballard...

Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, testifies in Washington, Sept. 13. Investigative reports question whether Operation Underground Railroad and founder and former CEO Ballard misled donors about purported “rescue” missions. (House Homeland Security Committee)

(House Homeland Security Committee)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of Tim Ballard issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she and her husband are cooperating with their local religious leaders.

Katherine Ballard, Tim Ballard’s wife, said they are “in touch” with their ecclesiastical leaders.

Tim Ballard asserted two weeks ago he was a faithful member in good standing with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the words of Katherine Ballard’s statement, the conversations are “strictly confidential and extremely personal.” She adds that they are “complying fully” and remain committed to their family and faith.

Her husband, the founder of the anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad has been accused of sexual misconduct, grooming and spiritual manipulation by at least five women who, through an attorney, said they’ve been victims while on undercover missions with Tim.

KSL received the statement from Ballard’s new organization, called the SPEAR Fund, in a request for comment about his church standing.

Bonneville International Corporation, the company that owns KSLTV.COM and KSL NewsRadio, is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Michelle Hiles with austism bag...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Autism Council of Utah distributes sensory bags to law enforcement, emergency rooms

A Utah organization spent the weekend handing out hundreds of autism sensory bags to rural law enforcement agencies, to help officers and deputies who come into contact with a person with an autism diagnosis or a disability.

31 minutes ago

police cars in a casino parking lot...

Shelby Lofton

Armed man leads officers from multiple agencies through three states during pursuit

An armed man police said is a convicted felon led officers on a chase through multiple states, starting in St. George, Utah.

41 minutes ago

Alta snow...

Shara Park

Monday’s storm brings inches of snow to resorts, rain to valley

From heavy rain in the valley to snow in the mountains, it has been a wild day for Utah weather.

2 hours ago

Grantsville High School in Grantsville, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)...

Larry D. Curtis

Grantsville High school: ‘Please know everyone is safe’

A heavy police presence at Grantsville High School was an indication of a threat but the school posted on its Facebook page that "everyone is safe."

2 hours ago

white plane in pieces on dry brown terrain...

Larry D. Curtis

Family killed in Utah plane crash landed to refuel near Moab

The North Dakota family that was killed in an Utah plane crash Sunday, flew into Canylonlands Field Airport, near Moab, refueled and left again before the family of four was killed.

3 hours ago

A welcome message to patients from the Receiving Center. (Huntsman Mental Health Institute)...

Brianna Chavez and Mary Culbertson

Mental health receiving center revamped, now open in Salt Lake City

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute's Receiving Center opened again to the public after being revamped with new services and more space. While located on the University of Utah campus, the center opens it's doors to anyone that needs it, 24/7.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Wife of Tim Ballard responds to questions of husband’s church standing