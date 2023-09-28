‘These allegations are true,’ say former OUR employees about Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney representing a group of former employees and contractors of Operation Underground Railroad read a statement Thursday morning. It was from an unspecified, anonymous number of women about former CEO Tim Ballard.

Suzette Rasmussen read the following:

Good morning, my name is Suzette Rasmussen and I represent a group of women who wish to speak out regarding the recent allegations related to Tim Ballard, the former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad. I’ve been asked to read a statement on their behalf:

As former employees and contractors who worked closely with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), we are choosing to give a public statement about our experiences with Tim Ballard.

Earlier this year, complaints were filed that opened the door for an internal investigation. We now stand together to affirm the truth behind these allegations.

Our involvement with Operation Underground Railroad was rooted in our commitment to fighting against human trafficking. But while engaging in that noble cause, we were subjected to sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming, and sexual misconduct.

#BREAKING: An attorney for women alleging sexual misconduct against who you are founder Tim Ballard has made a statement. She would not reveal how many women she’s representing, ignore any other specifics about their allegations.@kslnewsradio pic.twitter.com/Ym5t4Xj08N — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) September 28, 2023

Though we value our privacy as we work to rebuild our lives, we also feel a responsibility to speak out and state unequivocally that these allegations are true. We acknowledge the risks involved in challenging someone as prominent as Tim Ballard. We will reveal our stories in our own time and on our own terms, but for now, we choose to remain anonymous.

We wish to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from those who have responded and commented to the media and social media posts. We also want to extend our support and solidarity to all survivors of harassment and abuse of any kind. We believe you, and we are standing by your side as you embark on your own healing journey.

For anyone else who may wish to come forward, you can reach out to me via email at ourinfo@allutahlaw.com.