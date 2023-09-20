On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard calls sex misconduct allegations ‘baseless’

Sep 19, 2023, 7:48 PM | Updated: 7:49 pm

Tim Ballard stands in a t-shirt and suit coat...

Tim Ballard attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios)

(Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Tim Ballard, the founder and ex-CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-child sex trafficking organization, pushed back on sexual misconduct allegations as “false” on Tuesday, saying they are intended to hurt his credibility.

The allegations against Ballard — who is the subject of the recent hit film “Sound of Freedom” and a potential U.S. Senate candidate — first surfaced in a report by Vice News on Monday, which details claims of sexual misconduct involving seven anonymous women. Vice reported that Ballard’s departure from Operation Underground Railroad earlier this year came after an investigation into the claims.

According to Vice: “Sources familiar with the situation said that the self-styled anti-slavery activist … invited women to act as his ‘wife’ on undercover overseas missions ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. He would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.”

Ballard vehemently denied the accusations in a new statement released Tuesday through the SPEAR Fund, a separate nonprofit working to “end human trafficking in our time,” for which Ballard has served as a senior adviser since leaving Operation Underground Railroad.

“As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false. They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children,” Ballard said.

“During my time at OUR, I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example. Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

Operation Underground Railroad, in response to a request for comment on the allegations Tuesday, pointed to Ballard’s June 22 departure from the organization, saying “he has permanently separated from OUR.”

“OUR is dedicated to combating sexual abuse and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization,” the group said in a statement to KSL.com. “OUR retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and OUR continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations.

“To preserve the integrity of its investigation and to protect the privacy of all persons involved, OUR will not make any further public comment at this time,” the statement continued.

According to Vice, Ballard has been accused of sending at least one woman a photo of himself in his underwear and reportedly asked another “how far she was willing to go” to save children. The claims seem to relate to a previously reported letter detailing an internal investigation into Ballard prior to his departure, which Vice reported on in July.

Ballard, who told the Sean Spicer Show he is considering running for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat next year, was recently rebuked in a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after he allegedly claimed his work was endorsed by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

A statement from the church said the two men, who share the same last name but are not related, had a friendship, but “once it became clear Tim Ballard had betrayed their friendship through the unauthorized use of President Ballard’s name for Tim Ballard’s personal advantage and activity regarded as morally unacceptable, President Ballard withdrew his association.”

In a statement Monday, Tim Ballard said he remains a “faithful member in good standing” with the church and called the timing of the church’s statement “highly suspicious … given its close proximity to Mitt Romney’s announcement that he is retiring, and my own public comments that I am prayerfully considering running for public office.”

Romney didn’t announce his retirement but said he would not seek reelection when his term expires in early 2025.

Tim Ballard claimed the church had not “publicly verified” the authenticity of the statement. Its legitimacy was confirmed independently by KSL.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah school bus driver arrested, suspected of driving students while intoxicated

A Utah school bus driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with students on board after an anonymous complaint.

58 minutes ago

The inside of The Barn in Old Paradise owned by the Sniders....

Alex Cabrero

Barn weddings becoming more popular in Utah, farmers say it helps pay the bills

Farmers are offering their barns to host weddings as rural venues are becoming more popular in Utah.

1 hour ago

Chopped down forestry in the Dixie National Forest....

Mike Anderson

National park officials thin out forests to reduce wildfire danger

Park officials are working on thinning more than 140-thousand acres of national forests in Utah, all in order to protect against catastrophic wildfires.

1 hour ago

Security footage showing the suspect breaking into one of the Santaquin Pharmacy and Diabetes Cente...

Shelby Lofton

Police say 16 pharmacies burglarized, thousands of pills stolen

Police said a burglary of the Santaquin Pharmacy and Diabetes Center is believed to be linked with more than a dozen other break-ins across the state, and more in bordering states.

2 hours ago

The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation...

Katija Stjepovic

West Davis Highway expected to be completed early

For almost two and a half years, construction has been non-stop on the West Davis Highway. The end may be in sight.

3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Idaho State Police/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City teen killed in Idaho crash

A two-vehicle crash in Idaho killed a Utah teenager early Monday morning, police say.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard calls sex misconduct allegations ‘baseless’