Man shot, killed by police after domestic violence situation in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — One man is dead following a police standoff and shooting in Taylorsville late Wednesday night.

Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to the area of 5000 South and 3800 West for a domestic violence situation. Police say they arrived and found a man in his early 30s who was intoxicated and armed.

A woman and child who were both in the home were able to escape and were not harmed in the incident. After they left the home, the man began shooting inside the home and “from inside to outside the residence,” said Taylorsville Police Department Lt. Cheshire.

“As that was going on, they were attempting to call and negotiate with him and were not having success with that,” Cheshire said.

Police say at some point, the man exited the home and was shot and killed by police. No officers were injured in the incident.

An officer-involved critical incident protocol team from another Salt Lake County police department has been called in to investigate the shooting. Police have not identified the suspect.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.