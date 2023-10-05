On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man shot, killed by police after domestic violence situation in Taylorsville

Oct 5, 2023, 5:49 AM | Updated: 7:18 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — One man is dead following a police standoff and shooting in Taylorsville late Wednesday night.

Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to the area of 5000 South and 3800 West for a domestic violence situation. Police say they arrived and found a man in his early 30s who was intoxicated and armed.

A woman and child who were both in the home were able to escape and were not harmed in the incident. After they left the home, the man began shooting inside the home and “from inside to outside the residence,” said Taylorsville Police Department Lt. Cheshire.

“As that was going on, they were attempting to call and negotiate with him and were not having success with that,” Cheshire said.

Police say at some point, the man exited the home and was shot and killed by police. No officers were injured in the incident.

An officer-involved critical incident protocol team from another Salt Lake County police department has been called in to investigate the shooting. Police have not identified the suspect.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Several dead waterfowl are spotted at Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area in Box Elder County in...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Suspected avian botulism outbreak kills thousands of waterfowl in Utah, wildlife officials say

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say thousands of birds are believed to be dead from a suspected avian botulism outbreak first detected a few weeks ago.

4 minutes ago

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court...

Associated Press

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death

Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

2 hours ago

Melissa Zinsky and her son Zack rewatch the video that went viral of Zack being pushed up against t...

Debbie Worthen

Ogden High School use-of-force incident spurs investigation

Ogden police are investigating the use of force in an incident where a student at Ogden High School was caught on camera being pushed up against the lockers by an officer.

12 hours ago

Jason Hanson teaching KSL's Mike Anderson how to maneuver a car from one direction to another, in c...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Former CIA employee now runs a spy school, teaching survival, surveillance and evasive driving skills

In a remote area outside Cedar City, Jason Hanson teaches people just a little bit about what he learned in the CIA, and it's not always as easy as they make it look in the movies.

12 hours ago

Legacy Taylorsville senior living facility announced that they will move to automatic payments, and...

Andrew Adams

$300 processing fee for a check? A Utah senior living facility is going there

A Taylorsville senior living facility is beginning automatic payments, with the note that any manual payments going forward will incur a $300 fee.

13 hours ago

Heath Rogers, Assistant Chief for Syracuse Police Department. (Syracuse Police Department)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Syracuse City Police announce passing of assistant police chief

Syracuse City’s Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its head officers on Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Man shot, killed by police after domestic violence situation in Taylorsville