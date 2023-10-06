Salt Lake City improving safety at dangerous intersection with upgrades

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is making changes to keep bicyclists and walkers safe at an intersection that’s already seen a deadly accident.

“It’s kind of a hectic intersection. There’s a lot of vehicle traffic that comes through here, and there’s also a lot of people who are walking and bicycling, especially people with children going to different community destinations,” Will Becker, 900 W Project Manager said.

It’s not just a busy intersection at 900 West and California Avenue. It’s a dangerous intersection where a 4-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a car in 2019.

Becker said, “That was one of the big pushes from the community to make safety improvements at this intersection.”

Since then, community members have been demanding safety upgrades, and now the City is responding.

“What we hear a lot is that we want our streets to work better for people and not just vehicles,” Becker said.

Right now, the city is adding a protective bicycle lane and adding floating islands, forcing drivers to slow down and giving walkers a safe spot to stop.

“We are really trying to respond to what we know a lot of people in the city want, which is streets that work better for everybody,” Becker added.

There is more that needs to be done to the intersection. All of the orange cones will eventually be replaced with permanent beams and striping on the pavement, letting drivers know they physically cannot drive closer to pedestrians and bikers while nearing the intersection.

