Daybreak residents turn their street into ‘Barbieland’ for Halloween

SOUTH JORDAN — It’s no secret Utahns go all out for Halloween. A group of neighbors in South Jordan are opting for the traditional haunted house and choosing the Barbie Dream House instead.

Several homes in Daybreak have decorated their homes based on the Greta Gerwig box-office hit “Barbie”.

“Some (neighbors) went and saw the Barbie Movie with their husbands and they came back and one of the little girls was like, ‘we should do Barbieland’ and then it kind of just evolved from there,” said Katie Harward, one of the residents who participated in the fun.

Tonight at 10: It’s a real life #Barbie land right here in the Salt Lake Valley! Coming off the hit films hype, some neighbors in Daybreak got together and decorated their homes based off different Barbies! @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/dFc8bxEHlA — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) October 7, 2023

Each home represents a different location or type of Barbie, from your traditional Barbie Dream House to the Disco Barbie House, Weird Barbie House, or even a Haunted Barbie House.

You can’t forget about Ken and his Mojo Dojo Casa House, which is also on display.

The “Barbieland” in Daybreak is even going viral. One of the homeowners, Liz Gallegos, has posted several videos on TikTok, racking up several million views.

“It started on a personal TikTok account, and it was just that one video, and then overnight it just exploded,” Harwood said.

Dozens flocked to The Island at Daybreak Friday night to catch a glimpse of the bright pink homes.

Some even wore their best pink outfits to take in the life-sized Barbie houses.

Daybreak resident Whittney Evans and her kids rode their bikes to see the houses for the first time.

“I think it’s fun, all the different themed houses around Daybreak, but I really like the idea of coming together for a whole theme. I thought it was really cool.”

Visitors are welcome. Residents suggest you park and take a walking tour.

The homes are located on the Island at Daybreak.