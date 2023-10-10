Utah couple aims to educate community on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through non-profit

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to unfold, its complexities can be daunting for those thousands of miles away.

Utah resident Mustafa Khader, a Palestinian American from Jerusalem, and his wife Gail Boling have made it their mission to bring awareness of this ongoing issue to their community.

“We are trying our best to bring an understanding for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Khader said.

The couple works closely with the organization, Utahns for a Just Peace in the Holy Land. The non-profit is a coalition of human rights advocates who promote peace based on freedom, justice, and equality in Israel-Palestine.

Khader said what he witnessed in his homeland over the weekend is deeply concerning. He believes the roots of the conflict can be traced back to the Balfour Declaration of 1917.

“It starts with the British taking control of the country,” he said.

He said it marks the genesis of the struggle and subsequent rebellions. When asked about his views on Hamas, Khader was clear in his perspective.

“Hamas is not the Palestinian problem. Hamas is a byproduct of the Palestinian problem,” he said.

His wife Gail Boling, a human rights attorney who has lived in the Middle East, is concerned about U.S. involvement in the region.

“Adding more weaponry and military force to this problem is not going to solve it,” she said.

In response to the ongoing conflict, the couple is issuing a call to action for everyone to educate ourselves about the situation and to speak out.

“The international community and people of goodwill around the world need to stand together and call for an international conference; a peace conference,” Boling said.

She believes this conference would provide an opportunity for both sides to address their foundational grievances.

“Seventy-five years of mass displacement, oppression, and inequality under the law is what is driving Palestinian grievances,” she added.

The couple’s ultimate goal is a lasting peace that brings an end to the cycles of violence and suffering.

“Neither the Palestinians nor the Israelis are going to disappear. It is time to find a solution,” Khader said.

While they acknowledge that there is no simple solution to this deeply rooted conflict, they firmly believe that education is the crucial first step. The non-profit the work with sponsors speaking activities and sets up booths at various events in Utah, welcoming anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For additional information and resources, visit their website at ujphl.org.