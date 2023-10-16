On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

New social media rules proposed for minors in Utah

Oct 16, 2023, 12:29 PM

The Utah Department of Commerce announced a proposed set of rules for social media companies when m...

The Utah Department of Commerce announced a proposed set of rules for social media companies when minors enroll on their platforms, set to take effect on March 1, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials have proposed a new set of rules for social media companies, saying the regulations would enhance the protection of minor users on social platforms.

The rules, titled the Utah Social Media Regulation Act or SMRA, are scheduled to go into effect on March 1, 2024. The SMRA rules were submitted by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection and say social media companies must screen all users and verify those who are minors.

It also requires parental consent before minors create their social profile.

The DCP said it determined over the last several months efficient and accurate technologies that can verify users as minors. Listed in the rules were example technologies for social companies to use. It said the technologies will “enable them to offer users multiple secure and private options while balancing cost, accuracy, and the level of friction for obtaining an account.”

The SMRA rules are modeled after the Federal Trade Commission’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which categorizes a child as anyone under the age of 13. The SMRA rules take it steps further though, by requiring parents to attest that they are authorized to give consent for the minor user and making the rules applicable to anyone under 18.

The total list of things that can and cannot be done by social media companies is listed on the social media website that was created for this issue:

What social media companies can and can’t do

Starting on March 1, 2024, social media companies must:

  • Verify the age of a Utah adult seeking to maintain or open a social media account
  • Get the consent of a parent or guardian for Utah users under age 18
  • Allow parents or guardians full access to their child’s account
  • Create a default curfew setting that blocks overnight access to minor accounts (10:30 pm to 6:30 am) which parents can adjust
  • Protect minor accounts from unapproved direct messaging
  • Block minor accounts from search results

In addition, social media companies:

  • Cannot collect a minor’s data
  • Cannot target minor’s social media accounts for advertising
  • Cannot target minor’s social media accounts with addictive designs or features

“The health and well-being of our kids is at stake, and we take that seriously,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “We are eager for the Social Media Regulation Act to take effect.”

The newly released rules come six days after Utah filed a lawsuit against TikTok, where Cox expressed similar statements. Cox and other Utah lawmakers have made this fight for social media regulation part of the forefront in 2023 with a media campaign they launched in August and signed two controversial bills that restrict social media companies’ functionality with minor users.

The DCP has opened a public comment period until Feb. 5, 2024. It stated that public feedback about the rules will be considered before the SMRA rules take effect. Once in effect, the Division stated it may assess fines of up to $2,500 per violation if a social media company fails to comply.

Public comments and feedback can be submitted at socialmedia.utah.gov, and a public hearing will be held at the Senate Building at the Utah Capitol in Room 220 on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

Sean Reyes (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Utah sues TikTok, alleges harms to teens

The state of Utah filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against social media giant TikTok, alleging harm to the app's teenage users.

6 days ago

Barbieland neighborhood in Daybreak...

Brianna Chavez

Daybreak residents turn their street into ‘Barbieland’ for Halloween

It's no secret Utahns go all out for Halloween. A group of neighbors in South Jordan are opting for the traditional haunted house and choosing the Barbie Dream House instead.

10 days ago

Influencers influence on men...

Matt Gephardt

Influencers are influencing men the most to spend on beauty products and supplies

The marketing world has been taken over by influencers. Companies pay them to post about their products on social media – sometimes handsomely.

25 days ago

Lyft launched a new feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with drivers of the same gend...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Lyft’s new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver’s gender

Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.

1 month ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Haleuya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. as the company bets big on e-commerce

After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S., in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.

1 month ago

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent signals for the next airline passenger in lin...

Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

New social media rules proposed for minors in Utah