New social media rules proposed for minors in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials have proposed a new set of rules for social media companies, saying the regulations would enhance the protection of minor users on social platforms.

The rules, titled the Utah Social Media Regulation Act or SMRA, are scheduled to go into effect on March 1, 2024. The SMRA rules were submitted by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection and say social media companies must screen all users and verify those who are minors.

It also requires parental consent before minors create their social profile.

The DCP said it determined over the last several months efficient and accurate technologies that can verify users as minors. Listed in the rules were example technologies for social companies to use. It said the technologies will “enable them to offer users multiple secure and private options while balancing cost, accuracy, and the level of friction for obtaining an account.”

The SMRA rules are modeled after the Federal Trade Commission’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which categorizes a child as anyone under the age of 13. The SMRA rules take it steps further though, by requiring parents to attest that they are authorized to give consent for the minor user and making the rules applicable to anyone under 18.

The total list of things that can and cannot be done by social media companies is listed on the social media website that was created for this issue:

What social media companies can and can’t do Starting on March 1, 2024, social media companies must: Verify the age of a Utah adult seeking to maintain or open a social media account

Get the consent of a parent or guardian for Utah users under age 18

Allow parents or guardians full access to their child’s account

Create a default curfew setting that blocks overnight access to minor accounts (10:30 pm to 6:30 am) which parents can adjust

Protect minor accounts from unapproved direct messaging

Block minor accounts from search results In addition, social media companies: Cannot collect a minor’s data

Cannot target minor’s social media accounts for advertising

Cannot target minor’s social media accounts with addictive designs or features

“The health and well-being of our kids is at stake, and we take that seriously,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “We are eager for the Social Media Regulation Act to take effect.”

The newly released rules come six days after Utah filed a lawsuit against TikTok, where Cox expressed similar statements. Cox and other Utah lawmakers have made this fight for social media regulation part of the forefront in 2023 with a media campaign they launched in August and signed two controversial bills that restrict social media companies’ functionality with minor users.

The DCP has opened a public comment period until Feb. 5, 2024. It stated that public feedback about the rules will be considered before the SMRA rules take effect. Once in effect, the Division stated it may assess fines of up to $2,500 per violation if a social media company fails to comply.

Public comments and feedback can be submitted at socialmedia.utah.gov, and a public hearing will be held at the Senate Building at the Utah Capitol in Room 220 on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.