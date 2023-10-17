On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

Millie Bobby Brown is not sad about ‘Stranger Things’ ending

Oct 17, 2023, 11:09 AM

Millie Bobby Brown in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images...

Millie Bobby Brown in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Millie Bobby Brown sounds grateful for her time on “Stranger Things” while also not mourning its ending.

During an interview with Glamour magazine (which named her Woman of the Year) conducted prior to the actors’ strike, Brown compared her hit Netflix series ending to graduating from high school.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” said Brown, who shot to stardom playing Eleven” on the show. “‘Stranger Things’takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

The 19-year-old credits the show with giving her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor,” but she’s got plenty of other things to occupy her time.

In addition to acting, she has a production company, which is behind the “Enola Holmes” franchise, a newly published novel, and her beauty line Florence by Mills. She’s also engaged to be married to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, 21.

Yes, she knows many people think they are too young to wed, but Brown points out that they both have parents who married young and are still happily wed.

“We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships,” she said. “So it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

