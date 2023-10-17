On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Pepper X: This new face-melter is three times hotter than the infamous Carolina Reaper

Oct 17, 2023, 3:56 PM

A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is now ...

A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is now the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ART RAYMOND, DESERET NEWS


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Back in 2013, hot pepper expert Ed Currie set the world record with the Carolina Reaper, his aptly named hybrid that blew by the competition and has held the top spot for the past decade.

But Currie and his team have been busy since then and the latest product of his heat-focused cross-breeding, Pepper X, took a sickle to the Reaper’s record and earlier this month was certified by Guinness World Records as the hottest pepper on the planet.

How hot, you say?

Well, for reference, those jalapeño slices on your nachos come in at about 5,000 Scoville Heat Units, a measure developed in the early 1900s by pharmacist William Scoville. His Scoville scale measures the concentration of capsaicin, the chemical irritant that reads as “heat” to the human brain. Habaneros typically hit about 100,000 on the Scoville measure and the Ghost Pepper about 1 million. Currie’s Carolina Reaper hit a blistering 1.64 million Scoville units but not the newly crowned world champ, Pepper X, raises the bar to 2.69 million units.

Ed Currie holds a handful of his Pepper X peppers on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper is now the hottest pepper variety in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

For just a bit more context, the pepper sprays typically used by law enforcement measure around 1.6 million Scoville units and the spray designed to fend off aggressive bears, about 2.2 million units, according to the Associated Press.

Account of eating a Pepper X

While Pepper X establishes a new benchmark for Currie’s pursuit of the ultimate hot pepper, his accounting of actually consuming his new creation isn’t exactly enticing.

“I was feeling the heat for three-and-a-half hours. Then the cramps came,” said Currie, one of only five people so far to eat an entire Pepper X, per AP. “Those cramps are horrible. I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain.”

Currie told BBC News that the development of Pepper X at his South Carolina farm was kept under wraps, a cautionary approach that was likely fueled by the fallout from his development of the Carolina Reaper. Currie failed to assert proprietary protections of his Reaper hybrid and he says some 10,000 products were developed using the pepper, and its name, without his permission.

This time around, Currie is keeping a tight rein on any proliferation of Pepper X and said he will not distribute seeds of his latest creation until his family members and the workers at his Puckerbutt Pepper Co. operation get paid for the effort.

“Everybody else made their money off the Reaper,” Currie told AP. “It’s time for us to reap the benefits of the hard work I do.”

Creation of Pepper X

Currie said Pepper X is a crossbreed of a Carolina Reaper and what he mysteriously classifies as a “pepper that a friend of mine sent me from Michigan that was brutally hot”, according to AP.

During an appearance on Youtube channel First We Feast, Currie said the process of coming up with new super-hot peppers also includes consideration of what the final product will taste like.

“You can make something really, really hot but if it tastes like crap you can’t do anything with it,” Currie said.

In addition to developing new pepper strains, Currie’s company offers a wide variety of hot pepper products for sale including raw peppers, sauces and other condiments. Currie said that one of the best parts of his job is watching people experience tasting one of his hot peppers or sauces for the first time.

“I like the way people look when they get really scared eating my hot sauce,” Currie said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

YCC text messages...

Alex Cabrero

YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden now accepting text messages

It is certainly not the easiest job out there. Amber Paaso will be the first to tell you she's burned out of doing it in the past. 

2 hours ago

Recognizing the signs of stroke quickly is one of the best ways to save a life. Photo credit: m-guc...

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, CNN

Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for

Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life.

2 hours ago

A Rite Aid sign stands in front of one of the drugstore's locations in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 2...

Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new ‘pharmacy deserts’

Rite Aid’s plan to close more stores as part of its bankruptcy process raises concern from experts about how that might hurt access to medicine and care, particularly in some majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods and rural areas.

10 hours ago

FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on Ap...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 60 pounds, study finds

The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 60 pounds on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.

12 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Sanjay Gupta, CNN

Surgeon General warns of impact social media has on mental health of teens, young adults

The U.S. Surgeon General is once again warning of the impacts of social media on mental health, especially among teens and young adults.

1 day ago

A lump isn't the only sign of breast cancer. KSL TV....

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A lump isn’t the only sign of breast cancer. Here are 5 other clues

What to look for in early detection of breast cancer.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Pepper X: This new face-melter is three times hotter than the infamous Carolina Reaper