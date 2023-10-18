On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

16,000 charges filed in Domestic Violence cases since 2016, Salt Lake Co. DA says 

Oct 18, 2023, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:37 pm

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYPurple flags line the sidewalk in front of the Salt Lake Co. District Attorney’s office for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The 4,000 flags represent not only survivors, but the 4,000 DV cases the DA’s office screened over the last year.

Lisa Rae Zarogoza’s case was one. She has had a difficult time talking about her experience but said it was important to share her story in order to help others.

“As long as I can get it out there and help one person, I’ll do what it takes and I’ll keep going and going. I’m not giving up,” she said.

Zarogoza shared her story during a news conference Monday night where District Attorney Sim Gill, for the first time, released domestic violence prosecution data trends going back to 2016. 

Families of Utah homicide victims gather to support each other for National Day of Remembrance

“There has been a steady increase on felony charges that have been filed by this office,” Gill said.

Of the 30,000 domestic violence cases screened, his office was able to file 16,000 charges. When talking about the severity of DV cases, Gill said the state has had about 6,000 class A misdemeanors compared to a little over 10,000 felonies in the last six years.

During the press conference, the District Attorney brought up strangulation saying it is one of the most lethal forms of DV.

“One of the reasons I’m talking about this, and I’m going to appeal to our legislators that every strangulation victim should get access to a medical exam and to provide assistance where cost of an exam might be a barrier to women,” he said.

Domestic violence resources

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

1 day ago

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

2 days ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

JJ Vallow’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow will be turned over to his family after a judge's order Monday.

2 days ago

A Crumbl Cookie storefront. (Crumbl)...

Eliza Pace

Crumbl and Dirty Dough agree to tentative settlement

The cookie wars in Utah may be coming to an end. Crumbl and Dirty Dough agreed to the terms of a settlement, but are still finalizing the written document.

2 days ago

The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to ...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

A couple with powerful help is asking the Supreme Court for a ruling that could affect a wealth tax

Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to have their day in the Supreme Court over a $15,000 tax bill they believe is unconstitutional

3 days ago

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole...

Daniella Rivera

Utahn says she wasn’t told her perpetrator was up for release, Utah parole board promises to do better

A survivor of sexual abuse said Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has repeatedly failed to notify her about her assailant’s parole hearings.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

16,000 charges filed in Domestic Violence cases since 2016, Salt Lake Co. DA says 