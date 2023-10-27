On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ 

Oct 27, 2023, 11:48 AM

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, Califo...

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Straight out of your “wildest dreams,” Taylor Swift has finally released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

The singer released the album – originally recorded and released in 2014 – at midnight on Friday, marking her fourth re-recorded offering after her former label sold the master recordings to her first six albums in 2019.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Swift wrote on Instagram, adding, “I present to you, with gratitude and wonder, my version of 1989.”

Swift also released the “Deluxe Edition” of the album that includes a re-recorded “Bad Blood” remix, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, who had previously been featured on the 2014 remix of the hit song.

In another Instagram post on Friday, Swift shared that re-recording “Bad Blood” with Lamar was “one of the most inspiring experiences of my life.”

“The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me,” she added.

The album includes five previously unreleased songs – coined “From The Vault” tracks that she has released with each “Taylor’s Version” album – titled “S—,” “Don’t Say Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

In August, Swift announced during one of her “Eras Tour” performances that “1989” was her next re-recorded album release. At the time of her announcement, Swift said in a social media that the collection was her “most favorite re-record” to date because of the “insane” vault tracks.

Arguably Swift’s most popular album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recorded versions of hit tracks “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space” – all three of which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The album is considered Swift’s first record to fall squarely into the pop genre, after she’d previously released a number of country-pop albums.

“1989” went on to earn a total of 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three trophies for album of the year, best pop vocal album and best music video for “Bad Blood.”

After her 2019 announcement that she planned to re-record her first six albums, she has released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now” and “Fearless” in addition to “1989.”

The singer is expected to at some point re-record 2017’s “Reputation” album, as well as her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

