Utah law enforcement prepares for Halloween DUI blitz

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is right around the corner, but many will be celebrating this weekend since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

Law enforcement is prepared for the celebrations and is planning a DUI blitz to make sure that whether driving in a car or walking in the neighborhood, you get to your destination safely.

“People are going to start those celebrations,” Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV. “There’s going to be a lot of parties and things over the weekend in anticipation for Halloween.”

As the spooky season that brings faces and figures of all kinds together nears, the last thing that should spook you is fearing for your safety.

“Last year, we saw a lot of connection between pedestrian fatalities and impaired driving,” Roden said. “So if you’re out there driving around, make sure you are watching for those pedestrians.”

But troopers will also be out in full force, in the hope of preventing anything bad from happening on Utah roads.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of celebrations that involve alcohol,” Roden said, “and we want to make sure that people make the right choice going into this weekend so they can avoid the tragedies on the other side.”

Twenty-five agencies will be working an additional 130 shifts this Halloween weekend to make their presence known, hoping it may cause drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel impaired.

You can expect to see troopers out and about making sure that everyone is staying safe on our roadways from Friday through Tuesday.