On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah law enforcement prepares for Halloween DUI blitz

Oct 27, 2023, 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is right around the corner, but many will be celebrating this weekend since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

Law enforcement is prepared for the celebrations and is planning a DUI blitz to make sure that whether driving in a car or walking in the neighborhood, you get to your destination safely.

“People are going to start those celebrations,” Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV. “There’s going to be a lot of parties and things over the weekend in anticipation for Halloween.”

As the spooky season that brings faces and figures of all kinds together nears, the last thing that should spook you is fearing for your safety.

A trooper performs a field sobriety test (KSL TV)

“Last year, we saw a lot of connection between pedestrian fatalities and impaired driving,” Roden said. “So if you’re out there driving around, make sure you are watching for those pedestrians.”

But troopers will also be out in full force, in the hope of preventing anything bad from happening on Utah roads.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of celebrations that involve alcohol,” Roden said, “and we want to make sure that people make the right choice going into this weekend so they can avoid the tragedies on the other side.”

Alcohol found during a traffic stop (KSL TV)

Twenty-five agencies will be working an additional 130 shifts this Halloween weekend to make their presence known, hoping it may cause drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel impaired.

You can expect to see troopers out and about making sure that everyone is staying safe on our roadways from Friday through Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

11 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

21 hours ago

Officers responded to a car in a canal just after noon on Thursday....

Cimaron Neugebauer

Car ends up in canal in Summit County

Officers responded to a car in a canal just after noon on Thursday.

21 hours ago

Vaughn Porter and Jamie Rust. (Porter family)...

Dan Rascon

Utah County couple dies in northern California plane crash

A deadly plane crash in Northern California has claimed the lives of a Utah County couple.

2 days ago

emergency lights on the side of a road...

Larry D. Curtis

Crash badly injures semi driver, closes portion of I-15 near I-70 junction

One person was badly injured when a semi rollover closed Interstate 15 at its junction with Interstate 70 in central Utah.

3 days ago

The scene of the fatal construction accident along I-15, near Glovers Lane....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Highway construction worker killed by falling crane near I-15 in Farmington has been identified

Officials have identified the man killed by a falling crane while working at a construction site near I-15 in Farmington on Monday morning.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah law enforcement prepares for Halloween DUI blitz