What to know if you plan on attending ‘College GameDay’

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the national spotlight as ESPN’s College GameDay makes its return to the University of Utah campus.

This is the Utes fifth appearance on the college football show, the second time Utah has hosted. The last time Lee Corso and the gang were in Utah was 2016.

Hundreds of students lined up Friday night hoping to claim their spot into The Pit. The first 500 students were given a wrist band to be entered into the queue.

.@CollegeGameDay is in Utah! These @UUtah students are hoping to be the first one to make it into The Pit tomorrow morning. #GoUtes @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/1wsqdjNbJ5 — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) October 28, 2023

Students braving the cold temperatures pitching tents and bundling up to be ready for the early morning waking up call.

Will Lee Corso and the College GameDay pick the Utes or pick the No. 8 Oregon Ducks to as their winning predictions?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

College GameDay Pit will open around 4:45 a.m. at Presidents Circle. Fans are encouraged to line up early. Only students are allowed to camp out overnight.

Items that are prohibited in the pit include bags of any kind, food, drinks, pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards or any signs on sticks.

Signs are encouraged however fans are being asked to make sure signs do not have inappropriate words or messaging.

ESPN will begin taping segments at 5:45 a.m. leading up to College GameDay at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Campus shuttles will begin running at 4:30 a.m. from the Merrill Engineering Parking lot to Presidents Circle. Scooters will also be made available.

For more information on College GameDay and Saturday afternoon’s match up, click here.