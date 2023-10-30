On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

Oct 30, 2023, 1:40 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ARLETTE SAENZ AND KEVIN LIPTAK, CNN


CNN

Washington (CNN)The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

Top White House officials argue the executive order is the most significant action on artificial intelligence taken by any government as leaders around the world race to address the risks posed by the quickly changing technology.

“Given the pace of this technology, we can’t move in normal government or private-sector pace, we have to move fast, really fast – ideally faster than the technology itself,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said, recounting President Joe Biden’s directive to his team to make AI a top priority. “You have to continue to be proactive, anticipate where things are headed, continue to act fast and pull every lever we can.”

The executive order, which Biden will unveil at an event Monday, is sweeping in scope. It will require developers of powerful AI systems to share results of their safety tests with the federal government before they are released to the public.

If an AI model being developed poses national security, economic or health risks, the order will compel companies to notify the federal government under the Defense Production Act.

The action will also ease immigration barriers for workers skilled in critical areas of AI to study and stay in the US; establish standards to prevent AI production of dangerous biological materials; and develop best practices to minimize the risk of AI displacing human workers.

The order aims to prevent AI-related fraud by directing the Commerce Department to develop guidance for watermarking AI-generated content.

And it will spell out government use of AI, including standards for safety but also measures to help agencies acquire new technology that could increase efficiency or cut costs.

The executive order builds off voluntary commitments made earlier this year by 15 tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, to allow outside testing of their AI systems before public release and to develop ways to clearly identify AI-generated content.

The White House last year also rolled out an “AI Bill of Rights,” offering companies guidelines aimed at protecting consumers using automated systems, though that guidance was nonbinding.

While AI systems have been around for decades, the recent explosion of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT thrust the technology front and center for consumers, businesses and lawmakers, with some industry leaders even warning of the “risk of extinction of AI.”

“We must be clear-eyed and vigilant about the threats … of emerging technologies that can pose – don’t have to, but can pose – to our democracy and our values,” Biden said after meeting with tech executives at the White House in July.

On Thursday, the president met with his team, including Zients, White House deputy chief of Staff Bruce Reed and White House adviser for AI Ben Buchanan, for more than an hour to review the final executive order, officials said. He pressed his advisers on how the plans would be implemented and how the administration would clearly explain why it matters to Americans.

“We want to demystify AI so that everyone knows what it can do, what to worry about and what we’re doing about it,” Reed, who has managed the AI policy process at the White House, told CNN in an interview. “This is the next step in an aggressive strategy to do everything in our power.”

Ahead of the executive order, the president – who has experimented with ChatGPT in the Oval Office – spent months consulting with world leaders, academics, experts, civil society leaders, tech executives and his science and technology advisers. He’s heard about how AI could potentially advance health care or improve modeling for extreme weather while also listening to experts who’ve expressed concern about Big Tech and how AI has had detrimental effects on social media platforms.

“He has spent much of the year seeing for himself what AI can do, for good and for ill,” Reed said.

The officials said the president has been intent on ensuring safeguards are in place to protect consumers, pointing to the use of voice cloning by scam artists to extract money or personal information from individuals.

The president has also been focused on national security concerns as officials seek to “understand the implications for national security for ourselves and for our allies” and to ensure that “AI doesn’t get abused by those bad actors in the world who don’t have our interests in mind,” Zients said.

The executive order announcement comes just days before Vice President Kamala Harris will attend an artificial intelligence summit hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom. The European Union could soon approve its own regulations to govern the use of artificial intelligence, and the US has been working with allies, including through the G7 and UN, to develop an international code of conduct to promote safe and trustworthy AI, officials said.

In the US, Congress has been working toward legislation to address artificial intelligence. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is holding a series of “AI Insight Forums” – including one last week – to discuss issues that regulations would seek to address. Those issues include how to protect workers, national security and copyright and to defend against “doomsday scenarios.”

“We’re going to be working with both parties in Congress to pass whatever legislation we need to realize the promise and the avoid the risks of AI,” Reed said, noting the president will also push for bipartisan data privacy legislation. “AI is advancing incredibly quickly and we will do everything we can to do the same.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a camp...

Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker

What Trump can say and can’t say under a gag order in his federal 2020 election interference case

The gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”

2 hours ago

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)...

Devan Cole and Hannah Rabinowitz

Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in federal election subversion case

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election subversion criminal case has reinstated the gag order she issued on the former president earlier this month.

19 hours ago

Boyd Matheson speaks with Utah Representative John Curtis about the recent election of the new spea...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rep. John Curtis

This week, Utah Representative John Curtis joins from Washington D.C. to speak about his unique perspective on the new Speaker of the House vote,

1 day ago

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on October...

Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

Top Democrats plead with party: Stop looking for a Biden alternative

Top Democrats are pleading with other Democrats to not select an alternative to President Biden.

2 days ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Iowa Fa...

Veronica Stracqualursi, Kristen Holmes, Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny and Kyung Lah, CNN

Pence suspends campaign for president

Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges.

2 days ago

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)...

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Donald Trump and three eldest children set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in the civil business fraud case against him, following testimony from his three eldest children.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order