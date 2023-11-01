Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50

(CNN) — Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 50.

Christopher’s representative Chi Muoi Lo told CNN in a statement that the actor died Tuesday morning.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” the statement read.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard also shared a tribute to the actor on Tuesday, writing, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” he added.

In 2008, Christopher married ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo, with whom he shared two children. According to People, the pair ended their marriage in 2021. He was previously married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

Christopher was best known for his role-playing the popular character Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” He starred as Cassadine at various points between 1996 and 2016, earning one Daytime Emmy win and four additional nominations for his performance along the way.

In a 2017 interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor said he’d left “General Hospital” to take a “personal leave,” and ultimately did not end up returning to the show. He went on to star as Stefan DiMera in the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” between 2018 and 2019, a performance for which he also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Outside of his celebrated career as an actor, Christopher dealt with various hardships toward the end of his life.

In 2019, he reportedly underwent craniotomy surgery after he fell in his bathroom at his home and injured his head. His sister, according to an interview Christopher participated in with Bloomberg Law in July, petitioned to be his legal guardian during his recovery. The guardianship ended in 2021.

In May, the actor was arrested at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on suspicion of public intoxication, according to the LA Times.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” Bernard wrote in his Instagram post Tuesday. “We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

