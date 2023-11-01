On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Nov 1, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Bob Knight...

Bobby Knight the former coach of Indiana waits to walk on the court and be honored at halftime of the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers on February 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons,Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons,Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACOB LEV, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Hall of Fame college basketball head coach Bob Knight, whose Indiana University teams won three national championships under his guidance, has died at the age of 83, his family announced on Wednesday.

The family did not immediately release the cause of death for the man who most famously coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, and whose 1976 title-winning team is the most recent men’s Division I squad to finish the season unbeaten.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington (Indiana) surrounded by his family,” his family posted to his website. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Before retiring in 2008, the Hall of Fame coach won a then-record 902 NCAA Division I men’s games. Knight bookended his 29 seasons in Bloomington with successful stints at the US Military Academy and Texas Tech University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83