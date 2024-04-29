On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever

Apr 29, 2024, 2:19 PM

This cover image released by Republic Records show "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift....

This cover image released by Republic Records show "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

(Republic Records via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SHERMAN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.

The double album has amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company. A shocking 1.91 million of those units come from traditional album sales — people purchasing downloads, CDs, cassettes and vinyl. Vinyl accounts for 859,000 units sold, the highest number of vinyl sales in modern history.

It is the top-selling album of 2024, eclipsing Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” which sold 228,000 units. (But streaming was a boon: “Cowboy Carter” hit 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in its first week.)

“The Tortured Poets Department” hit 891.34 million album streams, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

She’s broken the highest single-week mark for an album, passing Drake’s 25-track “Scorpion” with 745.92 million in 2018, his 21-track “Certified Lover Boy” with 743.67 million in 2021, and her own “Midnights” in 2022 with 549.3 million streams.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” Swift wrote on X. “2.6 million are you actually serious? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

British rock band Led Zeppelin, (left - right): John Paul Jones, John Bonham (1948 - 1980), Jimmy P...

Mary Culbertson

Team of researchers seeking footage of Led Zeppelin’s last SLC performance in 1973

A team of researchers in the UK and the U.S. are calling on Salt Lakers to help them locate any photographs that could exist from Led Zeppelin's last show played in the city in 1973.

1 hour ago

Zendaya, a cast member in "Challengers," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village T...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

Zendaya tennis movie ‘Challengers’ scores at weekend box office

The sexy tennis drama “ Challengers ” won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

21 hours ago

Disneyland Resort Cast Members, Courtney Griffith, left, hugs Angela Nichols after a news conferenc...

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

California Disney characters are unionizing decades after Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role

During three years of working as a parade performer at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, Zach Elefante always has had a second or third job to help him earn a living.

1 day ago

Gracelyn Wilkinson preforming one of her songs on Instagram....

Alex Cabrero

Lindon woman’s dream of having her music on the radio comes true

With weeks left to live after an electrical accident, a Lindon woman’s dream of her music airing on the radio is becoming a reality. 

3 days ago

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas gra...

Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott over concert that killed 10

A judge has declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits filed against rap star Travis Scott over his role in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge.

4 days ago

Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons guitarist...

MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds talks new album ‘Loom’ — with tour to include Salt Lake City

The ambiguity of Imagine Dragons' next album starts from the cover. Two figures stand in the distance separated by a dawning sun. Or is it setting?

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever