Two seriously injured by electric shock while working on power lines

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two men have been hospitalized following electric shock injuries while working on power lines Wednesday afternoon.

According to Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the two men were working on power lines at Kennecott Copper Mine when the 25-year-old man was electrocuted and taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

A 49-year-old man was also injured, suffering electrical burns, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Rio Tinto Kennecott released the following statement about the incident:

“On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, two employees performing electrical work at Kennecott had contact with electricity while working on an electric shovel. The two employees were transported to the hospital where they are being treated. “The health and safety of our people is our top priority. The incident area has been isolated and we are working with regulatory agencies. We’ve started an investigation to understand the cause of the incident and put into place safety measures to prevent it from happening again.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.