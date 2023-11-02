On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two seriously injured by electric shock while working on power lines

Nov 2, 2023, 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

(Chopper 5)...

(Chopper 5)

(Chopper 5)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two men have been hospitalized following electric shock injuries while working on power lines Wednesday afternoon.

According to Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the two men were working on power lines at Kennecott Copper Mine when the 25-year-old man was electrocuted and taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

A 49-year-old man was also injured, suffering electrical burns, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Rio Tinto Kennecott released the following statement about the incident:

“On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, two employees performing electrical work at Kennecott had contact with electricity while working on an electric shovel. The two employees were transported to the hospital where they are being treated.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. The incident area has been isolated and we are working with regulatory agencies. We’ve started an investigation to understand the cause of the incident and put into place safety measures to prevent it from happening again.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz

Copper Hills High School on lockdown following stabbing outside school

Copper Hills High School was placed in lockdown after someone was stabbed outside of the school, according to the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center.

1 hour ago

An undated photo of a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources law enforcement vehicle parked in Utah. D...

Eliza Pace

DWR asks the public for information after deer and elk were killed and left

Officers for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking information about two wasting cases in southern Utah. 

3 hours ago

The Utah Department of Transportation is considering adding new interchanges to I-15 in Spanish For...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

UDOT considering new interchanges on I-15 in Spanish Fork

The Utah Department of Transportation is considering adding new interchanges to I-15 in Spanish Fork to accommodate traffic and anticipated growth.

4 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

SLC police release body camera video, 911 calls from deadly chase, crash

Newly released body camera footage and 911 calls give insight into what unfolded in a deadly Salt Lake City police chase after officers responded to a shooting in early October.

6 hours ago

A Millcreek woman purchased Visa gift cards two different times to help her daughter pay medical bi...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt helps Millcreek woman who bought $500 in gift cards that didn’t work

A gift card can be a great choice when you’ve got someone hard to shop for. That is until you find out someone else has activated that gift card even before you bought it.

15 hours ago

Taylorsville police vehicle (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Woman loses leg, is critical after dog attack in Taylorsville

Police say a Taylorsville woman’s call to 911 likely saved her life, though she's in critical condition and lost one leg.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Two seriously injured by electric shock while working on power lines