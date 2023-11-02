Utah man in custody for multiple 7-Eleven robberies throughout September

SALT LAKE CITY – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a Salt Lake City, Utah man in multiple 7-Eleven robberies across Salt Lake County in September.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Andrew Armani Deionte Rowe allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven on Sept. 12, 2023 at 2917 South Highland Drive. Rowe handed the clerk a note that stated, “Do as I say, or you will lose your life.” The clerk complied and gave Rowe all the money from the register.

That same day, Rowe threatened and robbed a 7-Eleven employee at 480 West 3900 South in Millcreek, Utah.

Then, on Sept. 14, Rowe threatened and robbed a 7-Eleven employee at 895 East 4500 South in Salt Lake City.

Rowe robbed yet another 7-Eleven and threatened the employee on Sept. 27, 2023 at 911 East 3300 South in Millcreek.

Rowe was taken into custody on Oct. 11, 2023.

During a search warrant served on Rowe’s apartment and car, items observed in the robberies, including clothing and a handgun, were seized as evidence.

Rowe was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

Rowe is charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery.