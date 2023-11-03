On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Amended lawsuit against Tim Ballard accuses Utah AG Sean Reyes of witness tampering

Nov 3, 2023, 4:55 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Five women who accused Tim Ballard of sexual misconduct allege in a new court filing that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes tried to protect the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad against complaints filed against him and the organization.

The women on Thursday filed an amended complaint in a civil lawsuit brought Oct. 9, claiming that Reyes served as “de facto general counsel” to Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-child trafficking organization. Reyes is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit and denies the allegations.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings began investigating Operation Underground Railroad after receiving complaints that the organization was taking credit for work performed by others, according to the lawsuit.

“Upon learning of these complaints, Attorney General Reyes would step in, and rather than investigate what OUR and Tim Ballard were doing, would intimidate the complainants,” the lawsuit claims.

In a lengthy statement to KSL.com, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said the allegations that it withheld an investigation into Ballard or his organization are “completely baseless.”

“AG Reyes categorically denies that he ever intimidated any witness or attempted in any way to interfere or keep witnesses from testifying or cooperating with an investigation by the Davis County attorney or any other agency,” the statement says. “These allegations … are false, defamatory per se and unethical as they are based on pure speculation and have no basis in fact.”

The amended lawsuit goes on to allege that several witnesses withdrew their complaint and “became very nervous, which anxiety was justified as both plaintiff and Troy Rawlings were threatened with a lawsuit by OUR and Tim Ballard.”

The lawsuit purportedly includes an email sent by Rawlings on Dec. 23, 2022, in which he states that a “critical and highly credible” witness in his investigation decided not to cooperate after they were “contacted directly by one of your clients.” That email was sent to several attorneys, including Alessandro Serano, chief legal officer for Operation Underground Railroad, though it’s unclear who the clients Rawlings refers to are.

The attorneys allege that Reyes forwarded future complaints to Ballard “on his personal email, instead of his official Utah email.”

Rawlings issued a statement in response to the allegations Friday, saying the investigation he conducted returned “insufficient evidence” to charge anyone in his jurisdiction, including Reyes.

“During the course of the prior investigation, which was primarily done by the FBI, the investigative team received numerous allegations against a plethora of individuals,” Rawlings said. “There was insufficient evidence to charge any individual with crimes in Davis County, including Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.”

Reyes himself is not named as a defendant in the suit. Reyes — who has had a long relationship with Ballard — was mentioned in the initial suit as having given credibility to Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad.

Suzette Robinson, an attorney representing the women, said they amended their complaint “so that their allegations … can be proven in court so the world can know the fraud Tim Ballard.”

It was widely believed that Reyes was planning to endorse Ballard to fill Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat in 2024, but he has since tried to distance himself publicly from Ballard and said he wouldn’t endorse anyone in the race.

Ballard has previously denied all accusations of sexual misconduct, describing a “couples ruse” he said was designed and used to fool traffickers on undercover missions.

Rawlings closed his investigation into Operation Underground Railroad earlier this year and did not file any criminal charges.

Documents from Rawlings’ investigation obtained by KSL.com in September show that several former Operation Underground Railroad employees told investigators they believed the organization was misleading donors by exaggerating claims about purported rescue missions.

In previous statements to KSL.com, Operation Underground Railroad has said Ballard resigned following an independent investigation and emphasized that it remains committed to its efforts “to rescue any and all from the scourge of human trafficking.”

Ballard left Operation Underground Railroad in June, following an independent investigation into allegations made during his time as CEO.

Contributing: Annie Knox and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Kouri Richins in court...

Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Judge won’t dismiss case against Utah mom accused of poisoning husband

The trial against Kouri Richins, the Utah mother accused of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl, will proceed, Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on Friday.

2 hours ago

Summit Co. Justice Ctr....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Salt Lake man gets up to 5 years in prison for causing passenger’s death while fleeing police

PARK CITY — A Salt Lake man who crashed his car, killing a passenger, while fleeing from police in Heber City has been sentenced to prison. Charles Dwight Caster, 24, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, on Oct. 20, and was sentenced that same day to a term of […]

4 hours ago

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)...

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Donald Trump and three eldest children set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in the civil business fraud case against him, following testimony from his three eldest children.

7 days ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York S...

Jennifer Peltz and Jake Offenhartz

Trump is fined $10,000 over a comment he made outside court in his New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump was called to the witness stand and then fined $10,000 on Wednesday after a judge concluded that the former president had violated a limited gag order in his civil fraud trial. It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was penalized for his out-of-court comments.

9 days ago

A New York judge on October 25 denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against actor Jonathan M...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jonathan Majors assault case will move forward to trial

A New York judge on October 25 denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against actor Jonathan Majors, moving the case forward to trial.

9 days ago

FILE - An. Abortion rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga...

Associated Press

Texas counties trying to prevent people from using roads to get an abortion grows

A Texas county near New Mexico has banned helping people traveling to get an abortion.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Amended lawsuit against Tim Ballard accuses Utah AG Sean Reyes of witness tampering