Priscilla Presley reveals why she never remarried after Elvis

Nov 6, 2023, 10:37 AM

Priscilla Presley attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International F...

Priscilla Presley attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September. Mandatory Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


(CNN) — Priscilla Presley is talking about why she never remarried after her six-year marriage to Elvis Presley ended.

During a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Presley told the crowd she just felt like she could be married again, according to People.

“I just don’t think that he could handle that,” she said of her late ex husband, who died in 1977.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” she added. “No one could ever match him.”

The two were married from 1967 to 1973. They new Sofia Coppola directed film “Priscilla” explores how the former couple met and became friends in Germany in 1959, when Presley was 14 and Elvis was 24, before they later married.

Presley also discussed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who was born in 1968, saying the singer had feelings of guilt over not being around enough.

“Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger,” she said, adding, “With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

