4 things that are impacting your driving that aren’t your phone

Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road. People might think that distracted driving always involves cell phones, however, research shows there are plenty of other factors impairing your driving skills.

In Utah from 2017 to 2021, distracted driving killed 83 people.

Talking or texting on your cell phone is the most common cause of distracted driving.

According to Geico, here are 4 other distractions that impact driving and some of them may surprise you.



1. Driving while angry or sad

Driving while angry or sad can increase your risk of crashing by nearly ten times, according to U.S. researchers.

2. Listening to y our favorite song

Research shows the type of music you listen to and the volume you play it can affect your driving. One study showed teen drivers who rocked out to loud music had slower reaction times.

3. Driving with y our dog

Driving with your dog in the car can be distracting. Sitting on driver’s laps, jumping between seats, and sticking their heads out of the window. Our beloved pets should be safely restrained in the backseat.

4. Reaching for things in the backseat

Reaching for things in the backseat – like a water bottle or a bag. One study says you’re nine times more likely to have a car accident. Make sure you’ve got everything you need with you right by you or in the passenger seat.