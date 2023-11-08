On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

4 things that are impacting your driving that aren’t your phone

Nov 8, 2023, 11:15 AM

File - Automobile traffic jams Route 93 South, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. More than 33 mi...

File - Automobile traffic jams Route 93 South, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road. People might think that distracted driving always involves cell phones, however, research shows there are plenty of other factors impairing your driving skills.

In Utah from 2017 to 2021, distracted driving killed 83 people.

Talking or texting on your cell phone is the most common cause of distracted driving.

According to  Geico, here are 4 other distractions that impact driving and some of them may surprise you.

1.       Driving while angry or sad

Driving while angry or sad can increase your risk of crashing by nearly ten times, according to U.S. researchers.

2.       Listening to your favorite song

Research shows the type of music you listen to and the volume you play it can affect your driving. One study showed teen drivers who rocked out to loud music had slower reaction times.

3.       Driving with your dog

Driving with your dog in the car can be distracting. Sitting on driver’s laps, jumping between seats, and sticking their heads out of the window. Our beloved pets should be safely restrained in the backseat.

4.       Reaching for things in the backseat

Reaching for things in the backseat – like a water bottle or a bag. One study says you’re nine times more likely to have a car accident. Make sure you’ve got everything you need with you right by you or in the passenger seat.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Shooting on Antelope Island, state park reopens, suspected shooter in custody

ANTELOPE ISLAND —  A shooting occurred on Antelope Island Wednesday, and police took a suspect into custody. According to Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter was apprehended at 2:45. The suspect involved in the shooting at Antelope Island State Park has been apprehended and is in custody. No other known threats to public safety. […]

52 minutes ago

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention in Orem on Apri...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to House GOP leadership

Utah Rep. Blake Moore was elected to House Republican on Wednesday to fill a role recently held by House speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

57 minutes ago

Great Salt Lake wetlands...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands

The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced Tuesday that it is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that seek to preserve wetlands by the Great Salt Lake.

2 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

Events to celebrate Veterans Day in Utah

Veterans Day is coming up and there are several events happening around Utah for families to celebrate the day and commemorate those who serve our country.

2 hours ago

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. Th...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Three sisters looking for a family to keep them together

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. They are featured as this week's Wednesday's Child.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Big Budah

Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and Stop for Students decals

It's Wednesday, and Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards -- and helping them stay safe while driving around students.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

4 things that are impacting your driving that aren’t your phone