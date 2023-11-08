Shooting on Antelope Island, suspected shooter in custody

ANTELOPE ISLAND — A shooting occurred on Antelope Island Wednesday, and police took a suspect into custody.

According to Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter was apprehended at 2:45.

The suspect involved in the shooting at Antelope Island State Park has been apprehended and is in custody. No other known threats to public safety. A media briefing will take place at 1600 hours at the media staging area. — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) November 8, 2023

They did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting or how many people were involved.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting at Antelope Island State Park. Deputies are searching for the suspect. PIO is enroute. Staging is in the parking just east of the toll booth at Antelope Island Causeway and 5000 west. — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) November 8, 2023

Devan Chavez the Public Information Officer for Utah State Parks said the causeway to access Antelope Island is currently closed and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Chavez said updates on the park could be found on the Antelope Island State Parks Facebook page.

People on social media said they were trying to go to the island and were turned away by police, who told them there was an active shooter on the island.

A news crew is on the way to the scene. Davis County Sheriff’s Office said it will brief the press at 4 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.