Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to House GOP leadership

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Blake Moore was elected to House Republican leadership Wednesday to fill a role recently vacated by new House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Moore won a caucus election to become the new vice chairman, or seventh-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

“Congratulations to the @HouseGOP’s new Vice Chair @RepBlake Moore,” Stefanik posted.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my colleagues,” Moore said on social media. “We’ll work hard to move forward the House GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’ and fight for a better American future!”

Moore was first elected in 2020 and is one of the shortest-serving members in Republican leadership. He edged out Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, in the final round of votes for the position.

A total of seven candidates were vying for the role, according to Politico, which noted that Moore is described by some of his colleagues as “a human golden retriever.”

“Republicans were surprised by the crowded race for the No. 7 position, which is mainly known for overseeing members’ one-minute floor speeches,” Politico wrote. “Some theorized that Johnson’s quick rise helped make the role more popular.”

Republican representatives were tasked with filling the vice chairman role following Johnson’s meteoric rise to speaker. Johnson went from a relatively unknown congressman to second in line for the presidency after a weekslong squabble among Republicans to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, who was ousted early last month.

Johnson congratulated Moore on winning the post, signaling that the position can serve as a springboard.

“As the outgoing Vice Chair, my advice to you is simple — even bigger things can come next,” he said in a social media post. “I’m excited to have you join this esteemed leadership team.”

Moore received congratulations from other Utah politicians, including Rep. Burgess Owens and Gov. Spencer Cox.

“HUGE news for one of the best people I know,” Cox posted on X. “We are proud of Blake and the way he represents our great state!”

“Congrats to my friend @RepBlakeMoore on his election to succeed @SpeakerJohnson as Vice Chair of the Republican Conference,” Rep. John Curtis posted. “Once again, Utah shows that it always punches above its weight.”

Sen. Mitt Romney echoed that line, saying he’s “looking forward to seeing our state’s values elevated in Washington.”

“Congratulations to my friend @repblakemoore on his new position,” Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said. “Keep making Utah proud!”