Man fatally shot after approaching deputy with ‘large blunt object,’ Wasatch County Sheriff’s say

Nov 9, 2023, 6:55 PM

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY — An early morning chase of a man with an active arrest warrant ended with him being fatally shot by a deputy Thursday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle registered to a man with an active no-bail arrest warrant in the Kamas area.

The Summit County deputy attempted a traffic stop after being alerted by Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, who were actively looking for him.

“The driver of the vehicle evaded the stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded in a crash on Bench Creek Road in Wasatch County,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.


After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle and “advanced towards the deputy wielding a large blunt object,” according to the press release.

The deputy fired his firearm and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man died from his injuries at the scene. The deputy was not injured and is on paid administrative leave.

The suspect was wanted for violating probation relating to a felony conviction for criminal mischief in 2018. In that case, the man damaged a vital power supply to the communication infrastructure of Wasatch and Summit County.

In August, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a civil process request to serve an eviction notice to the suspect, according to the press release. The sheriff’s office says it made multiple attempts to contact him for several weeks without any success.

Police did not release the name or any other details about the suspect.

