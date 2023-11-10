On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Nov 10, 2023, 4:22 PM

Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt...

Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt is crowned as Miss USA 2023. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

(Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BY ALEX REES, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Noelia Voigt of Utah was crowned the new Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, at the culmination of the 2023 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday night, broadcast live on the CW Network. Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii placed as the first runner up.

Voigt, 23, beat out 50 other titleholders at the pageant. At the start of the television competition, the field was narrowed to 20 finalists, and cut further to just five — Voigt, Gankiewicz, Jasmine Daniels of Pennsylvania, Lluvia Alzate of Texas, and Alexis Loomans of Wisconsin — after the requisite swimwear and evening gown rounds.

Asked what she would contribute to the Miss Universe Organization as a “brand ambassador” and Miss USA in the final Q&A round, Voigt touted being a “bilingual Venezuelan-American,” and promised she would connect with diverse communities across the United States.

Judges included Vivica A. Fox, former “Real Housewife” Luann de Lesseps and beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr.

The pageant aimed to offer “a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition,” said President and CEO of the Miss USA Organization Laylah Rose in a statement released in early September. Following a recent rule change implemented by the Miss Universe Organization, this year’s Miss USA featured the first married state titleholder — Juliana Morehouse-Locklear of Maine. (Morehouse-Locklear, the daughter of a contestant in the 1994 Miss USA pageant, did not advance to the top 20.)

Voigt succeeds the 2022 Miss USA, Morgan Romano of North Carolina. Romano herself took over the title from R’Bonney Gabriel, of Texas, who was crowned the 2022 Miss Universe in January.

Gabriel’s win at the 2022 Miss USA pageant was marred by claims made by some of her fellow contestants that the pageant had been “rigged” in her favor.

In the weeks after her crowning in October 2022, Miss USA’s parent company, the Miss Universe Organization, opened an investigation and suspended then-Miss USA national director Crystle Stewart — winner of the 2008 Miss USA pageant — and her company, Miss Brands.

Gabriel, Stewart, and other ­­­officials all refuted the allegations. “There was no unfair advantage and nothing was rigged,” Gabriel told E! News at the time, while Stewart said in a statement, “The last thing I would ever want to do is discredit or deny the contestants an equal opportunity to a fair competition. I would never jeopardize my dream of running an organization that empowers these young women.”

In August, the pageant announced the end of its partnership with Stewart. In a statement confirming that a “thorough and extensive investigation” of accusations leveled against the pageant found them to be false, Miss USA said that, “after much discussion and consideration, (the Miss Universe Organization) and Crystle were unable to reach an agreement as to Crystle and Miss Brand’s continuing involvement… Crystle has decided to leverage the success she has had with the Miss USA Organization to pursue other entrepreneurial passions.”

On Thursday night, also at the Grand Sierra Resort, 16-year-old UmaSofia Srivastava, of New Jersey, was crowned Miss Teen USA. Stephanie Skinner, 19, of New York, placed as the first runner up.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Wayne Ursenbach army colorized Army photo...

Eliza Pace

Utah veteran, survivor of Battle of the Bulge, reflects on incredible 100 years

Wayne O. Ursenbach, a World War II veteran, explosives researcher, man of faith, husband, and father will turn 100 years old on Dec. 4, 2023.

1 hour ago

Mike Schultz...

Mike Anderson

Lawmaker promotes water conservation, sustainable farming

A state legislator says he's investing a lot of money into making his farmland more sustainable, and he wants other farmers to know the state can help them do the same.

1 hour ago

People are helped as they cross a highway blocked by a landslide triggered by Hurricane Otis near A...

Alex Cabrero

Lehi resident organizes help for ‘devastated’ hometown Acapulco

Lehi resident Sergio Martinez is hoping to use his connections to raise money for aid to his hometown of Acapulco after the damage caused by Hurricane Otis.

2 hours ago

Utah Capitol...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah lawmakers consider proposal to make removing books from school libraries easier

A “working” draft bill being considered by the Education Interim Committee proposes a book must be pulled from all schools statewide if three school districts or six charter schools deem it violates the state’s sensitive materials law. 

4 hours ago

Superior Buck & Steel Supply fire...

Cary Schwanitz

Sandy businesses evacuated due to chemical fire

A chemical fire Friday afternoon led to the evacuation of three businesses in Sandy.

4 hours ago

Giving machines...

Erin Cox

Giving machines provide opportunity for women in Tanzania

It’s that time of year, the season of giving and soon you’ll see the giving machines out and about.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023