Elder Jeffrey R. Holland named new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

SALT LAKE CTY – The First Presidency released a statement Thursday saying Jeffrey R. Holland will serve as new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church released the statement late Thursday. It states:

He received the official appointment and was set apart by Church President Russell M. Nelson on November 15, 2023, succeeding the late Acting President M. Russell Ballard, who died on November 12, 2023.

Elder Holland was called as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy on April 1, 1989 after serving as the ninth president of Brigham Young University. He was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jun. 23, 1994