On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah community attends funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard

Nov 17, 2023, 8:57 PM | Updated: 9:01 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Those who walked Temple Square on Friday morning didn’t have to know President M. Russell Ballard personally to feel loved by him.

Some attending his funeral services at the Tabernacle on Temple Square knew him only as a leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He just loved people,” Aaron Watson, a Church employee said. “He’s been a great example of how to treat people.”

Others, like Todd Larkin and Laura Larkin, knew President Ballard through small and simple moments together.

“Every interaction I had with him he made me feel like his best friend,” Todd Larkin said.

Speakers recall President M. Russell Ballard’s unwavering faith in Jesus Christ

When Todd Larkin was called on a Church assignment, he met with then Elder Ballard. It was a time in his life when Todd Larkin’s son was struggling, something he mentioned.

“Elder Ballard said, ‘You call me anytime if there’s anything I can ever do for him,’ and that’s the way I remember him,” Todd Larkin said.

Laura Larkin met President Ballard through her work with American Indian Services. The founder of AIS was college friends with President Ballard.

 

The Apostle attended many events to support his friend throughout the years.

“He was always there at the front, leading, guiding, and supporting it,” Laura Larkin said. “We treasure every minute we’ve had to watch him and to spend with him.”

That close friendship was felt by those outside of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well.

Pamela Atkinson, a long-time homeless advocate and devout Presbyterian, was invited by the Ballard family to attend Friday’s services.

“The caring, concern, and the love that he emanates has touched the lives of thousands of people,” Atkinson said.

She remembers how President Ballard took the time to let Atkinson know he cared.

“I wanted to thank him for all that I’ve learned from him,” she said. “He really surprised me and says ‘It goes both ways, Pamela, I’ve learned from you too.’”

In a statement released minutes before the services, Bishop Oscar A. Solis and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said “President Ballard was a man of integrity and true friend of our Catholic bishops, many of our clergy and other leaders.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

President Ballard...

Carole Mikita

Speakers recall President M. Russell Ballard’s unwavering faith in Jesus Christ

Hundreds gathered in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the funeral of President M. Russell Ballard Friday morning.

28 minutes ago

The first big storm of the season appears to be heading Utah's way. (KSL.com)...

Carter WIlliams, KSL.com

Winter storm watch issued for Utah’s mountains with ‘significant’ snow in forecast

The National Weather Services on Friday issued a series of winter storm watches for several mountain ranges in Utah, where big snowfall totals are projected this weekend.

46 minutes ago

Maysen Brown, Owner of Cultured Coffee (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Police investigating stolen coffee trailer in Bluffdale

A Bluffdale woman says thieves took her food truck just as she was a few weeks away from opening. She'd already put close to $20,000 dollars into it, and it was in the place it had always been for at least the last several months.

3 hours ago

Sandy crosswalk...

Lindsay Aerts

Contested crosswalk returns to Sandy City

Some parents in Sandy were desperate for a crosswalk to be repainted on Sego Lily Drive after Sandy City repaved the road this summer.

3 hours ago

(Courtesy of Wasatch MOuntain Guides)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Backcountry guides frustrated by Forest Service decision to pause permit program

Local backcountry guides are expressing frustration with a U.S. Forest Service district ranger decision they say will kill much of their business this winter, because the guides won't be able to conduct avalanche courses or take clients up to the most popular spots on the edge of the Salt Lake Valley.

3 hours ago

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Shara Park

Salt Lake police investigating damage to vehicles, businesses in Capitol Hill area

Salt Lake City police are investigating more than a dozen vehicles shot by a BB gun overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah community attends funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard