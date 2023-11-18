Utah Utes Injury Updates Ahead Of Arizona

TUCSON, AZ – Utah football will be suiting up without or limiting several key players due to injury in their game against No. 17 Arizona this afternoon.

It’s being reported safety Cole Bishop, linebacker Karene Reid, defensive end Luther Elliss, and safety/two-way player Sione Vaki will all either be out or limited.

This is in addition to a Utes roster that has been missing stars like Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Logan Fano, Mycah Pittman, Micah Bernard, and Lander Barton among others for most of the season.

Sounding like the Utes will be without or limiting some key players today. Could make this game even more interesting. Cole Bishop, Jonah Elliss, Sione Vaki, and Karene Reid are the names being mentioned.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah’s Unprecedented 2023 Injury Bug

Utah just cannot seem to catch a break on the injury front in 2023. However, neither head coach Kyle Whittingham or the Utes have used it as an excuse.

As a result, the Utes sit at 7-3 on the season with an opportunity to go 10-3 if they win out their last two regular season games and their bowl game.

That effort starts with an Arizona team on the rise and the addition of some new injuries that are being rested this week on top of the season-ending injuries the Utes have already incurred.

Asked about the difficulty of navigating the mass amounts of injuries the Utes have faced this year and Whittingham was pretty blunt about how hard it’s been. End of the day though, he’s adamant that no one cares, and you just have to figure out how to win with the players available.

“The most difficult,” Whittingham said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about that. Again, as I’ve said over and over. No one cares. It’s part of the game and you have to be able to move forward. No one is going to feel sorry for you and you just have to win with the guys that you have got.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports