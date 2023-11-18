On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Injury Updates Ahead Of Arizona

Nov 18, 2023, 12:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TUCSON, AZ – Utah football will be suiting up without or limiting several key players due to injury in their game against No. 17 Arizona this afternoon.

It’s being reported safety Cole Bishop, linebacker Karene Reid, defensive end Luther Elliss, and safety/two-way player Sione Vaki will all either be out or limited.

This is in addition to a Utes roster that has been missing stars like Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Logan Fano, Mycah Pittman, Micah Bernard, and Lander Barton among others for most of the season.

Utah’s Unprecedented 2023 Injury Bug

Utah just cannot seem to catch a break on the injury front in 2023. However, neither head coach Kyle Whittingham or the Utes have used it as an excuse.

As a result, the Utes sit at 7-3 on the season with an opportunity to go 10-3 if they win out their last two regular season games and their bowl game.

That effort starts with an Arizona team on the rise and the addition of some new injuries that are being rested this week on top of the season-ending injuries the Utes have already incurred.

Asked about the difficulty of navigating the mass amounts of injuries the Utes have faced this year and Whittingham was pretty blunt about how hard it’s been. End of the day though, he’s adamant that no one cares, and you just have to figure out how to win with the players available.

“The most difficult,” Whittingham said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about that. Again, as I’ve said over and over. No one cares. It’s part of the game and you have to be able to move forward. No one is going to feel sorry for you and you just have to win with the guys that you have got.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Deficit Dooms No. 22 Utah Football As They Drop To No. 17 Arizona

The Utah Utes football team went down big in the first half and couldn't put together a comeback as they dropped to Arizona in week 12.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Explains BYU’s Play Call On Costly Pick-Six To Oklahoma

The pick-six that changed BYU's upset bid against Oklahoma.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Trailblazers Weather Storm In Lake Erie Classic

Utah Tech picked up its second win of the season thanks to a hot first half in an 81-69 victory against the Lake Erie Storm.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oklahoma

"Don't make that throw," said head coach Kalani Sitake regarding a backbreaking interception thrown by Jake Retzlaff

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board

After a rough start for Utah, they finally put some points on the board late in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Mistake-Filled Loss Against No. 14 Oklahoma

The BYU Cougars missed their chance to take down the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners after a turnover-filled performance on Senior Day.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Utes Injury Updates Ahead Of Arizona