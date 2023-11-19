Community groups create ‘9 Line Up’ campaign to help businesses on 900 South

SALT LAKE CITY — Two community groups have joined forces to create a business awareness campaign, “9 Line Up,” to help businesses impacted by construction on 900 South.

The campaign, named after the 9-line Trail that’s being built along 900 South, encouraging people to support local this weekend.

“We kind of went through a process. We actually had a meeting with a bunch of the businesses on 900 South and kind of decided that a business awareness campaign,” said Doug Flagler with the Central 9th Community Council. The council teamed up the East Liberty Park Community Organization to create 9 Line Up.

“Something to really drive people to come down here right before the holidays was the best way we could support them,” he said.

Some businesses offering different promotions, some even hosting different events, like Scion Cider Bar near 200 West. The bar is hosting a pop-up arts market from 12 to 5 p.m. this weekend.

“A rising tide raises all ships,” said Rio Connelly, general manager at Scion Cider Bar. “If we don’t support each other, who’s going to? A dollar goes a long way in your community you keep it here in Utah. We keep it in Salt Lake.”

“We just want people to come down here early and supporting them. The more love we give them, the better off they’re going to be,” Flagler said.

Both community groups hope to continue to host more events in the future.

You can follow 9 Line Up on Instagram.