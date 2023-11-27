Truck crashes into Pleasant Grove apartment complex, one hospitalized after being pinned by debris

PLEASANT GROVE — A truck crashed into an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove, injuring the driver and pinning a person inside under debris. The crash occurred near 1116 West, 100 South Monday morning.

The Pleasant Grove Fire Department told KSL TV that when they arrived they found a truck still running and spinning its tires as it remained stuck in the building. Black plumes of smoke poured out of the crash scene, likely from the diesel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Jake Larsen, Pleasant Grove Fire Battalion Chief said they were able to get into the building, turn the truck off, and help the driver out.

“[We] came around the corner and saw the smoke and the truck still running and people were all over the place running from the building,” Larsen said.

Pleasant Grove Fire: – Truck crashed into apartment building. On arrival, Fire says the truck was still running and spinning its tires. – Someone was inside that truck. – Another person on first floor pinned by that truck. That person was taken to hospital. @KSL5TV — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) November 27, 2023

Larsen said a man living in an adjacent apartment was able to get out on his own and told first responders his friend was still inside the building.

Responders were able to locate the friend, who was pinned by the crash on the first floor of the apartment building. That person was rescued and flown to a hospital for their injuries.

Larsen did not say what injuries the driver had sustained in the crash or their current condition.

The truck hit two parked cars before crashing into the apartment. Those trucks were towed from the scene.

At this point, Larsen said they’re not sure what caused the truck to hit other cars and veer into the building. The crash is under investigation.