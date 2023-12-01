Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho prison to Arizona prison to face other charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Convicted killer, Lori Vallow Daybell is no longer in the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center and now sits in an Arizona Jail.

She will face charges at the Maricopa County Jail.

On Monday, deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office drove from Phoenix to Idaho for an extradition requested by Prosecutors in Arizona.

“I know the devastation that’s been left in the trail,” Paul Penzone with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lori Vallow Daybell was brought to a jail in Arizona after midnight on Wednesday an 18 hour drive from Idaho where she was already serving life sentences for the murders of her two children and her husband’s first wife.

“Call it planning an extensive road trip that happens to bring back a dangerous fugitive,” Penzone said.

Vallow Daybell was placed against a wall and given a pat down before going through a security scanner and into processing. She donned a new inmate uniform orange and got a new mug shot.

“She will be housed here until the conclusion of her case,” Penzone said.

Vallow Daybell will now have to face prosecutors in Arizona and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow in July of 2019 and in the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband in on Oct. 2, 2019.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said four deputies, including a female officer, opted for road over air travel due to weather concerns.

“Make no mistake about it, sometimes, I think we look at a person and judge by appearance. This is a moderately sized female, what kind of threat can she be?” Penzone said. “She is as much or more of a threat to the harm of others as any dangerous criminal we’ve had in our custody.”

Everything they said went off smoothly with Vallow-Daybell.

“I know they said she was very chatty,” Penzone said. “I understand that she was very sociable the entire trip, talked quite a bit.”

For now, she will sit in a high security, isolated cell and is not eligible for bond.

“For me from on human to another, my heart breaks for them anybody who suffered loss at the hands of an evil person like this, I pray they will find peace,” Penzone said.

Vallow-Daybell has a hearing on Dec. 7.

In the meantime, preparations for Chad Daybell’s trial next April are moving forward. The Judge will allow cameras during the trial, and is considering motions to move the trial back to Fremont County, as well as arguments by the defense to take the death penalty off the table.