On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

Dec 3, 2023, 2:17 PM

Alaska Air (ALK) on Sunday announced it will buy rival Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion. (R...

Alaska Air (ALK) on Sunday announced it will buy rival Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion. (Ric Tapia, AP)

(Ric Tapia, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Alaska Air (ALK) on Sunday announced it will buy rival Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion.

The acquisition was the culmination of “several months” of negotiations, according to Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. It will include $900 million in Hawaiian Airlines debt.

“This is a fantastic deal that bring two airlines that have amazing loyalties in our regions together,” said Minicucci in a news conference, adding that the merger will give customers in both states expanded domestic and international choices.

The deal, which is forecast to take between nine and 18 months, will see both companies keep their brands, a unique decision Minicucci and Hawaiian Airlines CEO and President Peter Ingram say was made out of respect for the nearly 100-year legacy of the two airlines and the communities they serve.

Both states are “uniquely reliant upon air travel,” Alaska Airlines said in a news release Sunday. The airline currently serves 19 cities, many of which are not connected by roads.

The merger will also shape Honolulu into the company’s second-largest hub, “enabling greater international connectivity for West Coast travelers throughout the Asia-Pacific region with one-stop service through Hawaii,” according to the news release.

Alaska Airlines’ fleet will expand from about 300 to 365 planes, and serve a total of 138 destinations, including “non-stop service to 29 top international destinations in the Americas, Asia, Australia and the South Pacific,” the company said in the release.

Given Alaska’s membership in the Oneworld international airline alliance, Hawaiian Airlines loyalty customers will have access to improved benefits such as lounge access, an enhanced credit card loyalty program and the ability to earn and redeem more miles.

“In Alaska Airlines, we are joining an airline that has long served Hawaii, and has a complementary network and a shared culture of service,” said Ingram. “With the additional scale and resources that this transaction with Alaska Airlines brings, we will be able to accelerate investments in our guest experience and technology, while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand.”

Minicucci, who will become the CEO of both airlines, heralded the move as “pro-consumer” will allow for the nation’s fifth-largest airline to compete more robustly with United, Delta, Southwest and American Airlines, which currently own 80% of the domestic market share.

The deal comes after JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes testified in federal court on November 6 in an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and the attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia over JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

The USS Carney shot down two Houthi drones headed in the ship’s direction in the southern Red Sea...

Haley Britzky and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

USS Carney shoots down drones, responds to ballistic missile attack on commercial vessel

The USS Carney shot down two Houthi drones headed in the ship’s direction in the southern Red Sea on Sunday and responded to a distress call from a civilian commercial vessel that was fired upon by a ballistic missile, a US defense official said.

2 hours ago

People walk past advertised Black Friday discount signs at the Macy's retail store inside the Queen...

Sergio Padilla, CNN

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday did well, Giving Tuesday lagged

Americans seemed more willing to spend money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but less willing to donate money on Giving Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Theodore "Ted" Conrad was an unassuming bank teller when he strolled out of an Ohio bank with more ...

Faith Karimi, CNN

Father to daughter on his deathbed: He was a bank robber, fugitive

Two months before he died of lung cancer in 2021, Thomas Randele made a shocking confession to his wife and daughter: He’d been living under a fake name for almost five decades after robbing an Ohio bank of $215,000.

6 hours ago

FILE: French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in ...

Chris Liakos, Heather Chen and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

One dead, two injured in Paris knife and hammer attack near Eiffel Tower

 (CNN) — French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a knife and hammer attack in central Paris. The attack took place at Bir Hakeim, near the Eiffel Tower, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters at the scene on Saturday night. He said that the man arrested […]

20 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during an event for his GOP presidential campaign as his wi...

Steve Contorno and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

DeSantis, all-in on Iowa, finishes 99-county tour where he started

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis completed his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties on Saturday.

22 hours ago

FILE — Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murde...

Sara Smart and Raja Razek, CNN

Suspect arrested in shootings of three homeless men was already in custody for another crime, authorities say

Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murders of three of the city’s homeless community who were shot and killed as they slept this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced on Saturday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion