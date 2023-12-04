Geography Gives Utah State Built-In Advantage For Potato Bowl

LOGAN, Utah -A little over four hours drive along I-84 East and 20 days separate Utah State from its fourth appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Aggies will face the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the first-ever matchup between the schools. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 23 at 1:30 p.m. (MT).

“Love the game for us,” head coach Blake Anderson said in a press conference following the bowl announcement. “It’s just down the road so fans can go. Hopefully, they will.”

A 4 hr 18 min drive according to Google Maps, Utah State fans can make it a day trip to Boise. Just 292 miles of mostly farm country separates the Aggies from their bowl destination.

The Panthers, who call Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia home, will have a nearly five-hour flight across three time zones before arriving in Boise, Idaho. The GSU gear will require more than 31 hours of drive time to make the 2,172-mile trip. Along the way, the Panthers equipment truck will likely travel through 20 percent of the 50 U.S. states.

Georgia State hasn’t played a game west of Louisiana since 2019 when they lost to Wyoming in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

