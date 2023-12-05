On the Site:
CONSUMER

Kids cups sold at Amazon recalled for led content

Dec 4, 2023, 8:25 PM

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


Two children’s drink cups sold on Amazon have been recalled because of possible lead content.

“The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission website reads. “Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.”

One recall is for 3,600 Klickpick Home Children’s Cup Sets.The second recall is for 84,000 Tiblue 8-ounce and 12-ounce children’s cups.

People who purchased the cups can contact Klickpick Home by email at Klickpickband@gmail.com or online at their Amazon storefront.

“The sets of two 8 oz and 12 oz cups were sold in 6 different color combinations: black/white, gray/blue, pink/teal, purple/green, aqua blue/green and peach/pink. The sets of four 8 oz and 12 oz cups were sold in 3 color combinations: black/white/gray/blue, pink/teal/purple/green and aqua blue/green/peach/pink. The cups have a matching silicone straw, a spill-proof lid and one straw brush. “KPH” is printed on the front bottom of the cups.”

The products were sold at Amazon.com from March 2023 through September 2023 for about $20 for the set of two, and $30 for the set of four.

More information is available here.

