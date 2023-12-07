UNLV-Dayton Basketball Game Canceled In Wake Of Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

“Further information will be released when available,” Dayton posted on X. “We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers. — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) December 6, 2023

Police Say 3 Dead, Fourth Wounded In UNLV attack

Want more coverage like UNLV game canceled due to shooting? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.