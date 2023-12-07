On the Site:
UNLV-Dayton Basketball Game Canceled In Wake Of Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Dec 7, 2023, 2:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) – UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

“Further information will be released when available,” Dayton posted on X. “We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

Police Say 3 Dead, Fourth Wounded In UNLV attack

A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The attack sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooting only a few miles away on the famous Strip.

Reports of shots fired at about 11:45 a.m. sent police swarming onto the campus while students and professors barricaded themselves inside classrooms and dorm rooms.

UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said at an evening news conference that campus and local police rushed to the scene, a building housing UNLV’s Lee Business School, where two university detectives killed the suspect during a shootout.

Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said students had gathered outside the building to eat and play games. If police hadn’t killed the attacker, “it could have been countless additional lives taken,” he said.

