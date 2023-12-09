On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

UHP trooper avoids potential crash, credits drivers for slowing down

Dec 8, 2023, 10:03 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A close call for some drivers in Layton Friday morning after a van slid across U.S. Highway 89 going northbound due to snow on the road. The incident was caught on dashcam footage by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

“I missed it by a foot, or too, it was pretty close,” said UHP Trooper Juan Branchini, “I thought I was going to hit him.”

Branchini said other troopers were busy with calls all morning due to the Friday morning storm. Branchini was heading to assist other troopers after a car slid off the highway.

“I noticed this van in the right lane there was going about 30 mph… as I started to pass him just so where I could get to where I was going, that’s when they started sliding,” he said.

The dashcam footage posted on UHP’s Instagram only lasts a few seconds. It shows the vans sliding from the right lane across Branchini’s unit to the left lane. He said it felt like the van was coming towards him in slow motion.

“It caught me by surprise,” Branchini said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


Thankfully, no one was hurt. Other drivers nearby were able to steer clear of the van as well.

People driving behind the trooper were also driving slowly and were not distracted. Branchini said he was able to quickly help the driver of the van make it off the highway safely.

“I believe since everyone was going a lot slower, everyone was able to stop on time,” he said.

Branchini credits drivers around him, including the driver of the van, for reducing their speeds on the icy highway.

Branchini said he believed the van’s tires caused it to slide — encouraging drivers to check their tires this time of year and continue to follow other small yet life-saving actions.

“Slow down,” he said. “Make sure you’re paying attention, make sure you’re at a good following distance, and make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP, UDOT warn drivers to be prepared before driving on snowy roads

As the snowy weather hits Utah's valleys, UHP and UDOT wants every driver to be prepared for the upcoming snowy weather.

1 day ago

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. The upper Cottonwood canyons could receive up t...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Another winter storm warning issued as more snow arrives in Utah

A winter storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver up to another 2 feet of snow in Utah's mountains by the end of Friday.

1 day ago

Skiers on the lift at Snowbird on Sunday before it closed for the day. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Avalanche risk high in northern Utah, winter storm delays some ski resorts

A weekend winter storm that brought heavy snow to the mountains along the Wasatch Front also led to high avalanche risk warnings across northern Utah.

5 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

UDOT plow driver: ‘I’m here for whatever Mother Nature brings my way’

After record snowfall last year, Utah Department of Transportation snowplow drivers were gearing up Friday for snow over the weekend and whatever other storms were lining up for the month of December.

6 days ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Luke Seaver

Crashes, closures on Utah roads amid snowy weekend conditions

A number of crashes and road closures were reported in Utah Saturday morning, as snowy conditions continued into the weekend.

6 days ago

Jordan Thorpe scrapes snow off his windshield after the first snow of the season in the valley in S...

Emma Benson

Winter driving tips to stay safe on the roads

Last weekend's Thanksgiving storm caused more than 100 crashes throughout the state, so officials are urging drivers to be extremely cautious in these conditions.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

UHP trooper avoids potential crash, credits drivers for slowing down