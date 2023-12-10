Three people killed, including child, after tornado strikes Tennessee

(CNN) — A tornado that cut through Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday evening left at least three people dead, the county officials said.

“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon,” said a statement from the Montgomery County government. “Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital.”

Officials said they are still in a “search and rescue phase” to see if there are more dead or injured.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.