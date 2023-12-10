On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Three people killed, including child, after tornado strikes Tennessee

Dec 9, 2023, 7:01 PM

emergency lights...

FILE: County officials say three people were killed Saturday night after a tornado struck a Tennessee county. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A tornado that cut through Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday evening left at least three people dead, the county officials said.

“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon,” said a statement from the Montgomery County government. “Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital.”

Officials said they are still in a “search and rescue phase” to see if there are more dead or injured.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania (Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)...

Matt Egan, CNN

University of Pennsylvania resigns after hearing on antisemitism

In a stunning downfall for the leader of one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Liz Magill, the president of University of Pennsylvania, voluntarily stepped down from the helm of the Ivy League school on Saturday following a torrent of criticism for her testimony about antisemitism on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

28 minutes ago

Elon Musk may restore Alex Jones account on X. (Reuters)...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Elon Musk signals he will restore the X account of notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Elon Musk signaled Saturday that he would restore the account of right-wing extremist Alex Jones on X, formerly known as Twitter, reversing a 2018 decision by the company’s previous management to deplatform the notorious conspiracy theorist after he repeatedly broke rules prohibiting harassment and hate.

2 hours ago

Greta Gerwig in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. (Emma McIntyre, Getty Images.)...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

This celeb had the best year ever. And no, it’s not Taylor Swift or Beyoncé

Greta Gerwig has gone from actress to writer/producer/director and, this year, the helmer of the the buzziest movie of 2023, “Barbie.”

4 hours ago

Fewer than two in five people in the US have gotten the flu vaccine this season, according to CDC e...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

It’s not too late to get vaccinated, as the holidays and respiratory virus season ramp up

Now is the time to get vaccinated to stay safe and healthy amid holiday gatherings and rising levels of respiratory viruses, including the flu, Covid-19 and RSV, experts say.

5 hours ago

Demand for olive oil and recent struggling harvests have led to sharp increases in the price of oli...

Barbie Latza Nadeau

Extra virgin olive oil is getting very expensive. And it might not even be real

Infusing high quality olive oil with lesser products has become a common practice as rising demand for Mediterranean oil exports is countered by lower production rates.

6 hours ago

Las Vegas police stand near the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Thursda...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Jay Croft and Alaa Elassar, CNN

‘Target list,’ ammo and conspiracy theories: Authorities reveal details on gunman who killed 3 UNLV faculty members

The 67-year-old career college professor who fatally shot three faculty members this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, kept a “target list” of faculty at the school and elsewhere, said authorities searching for a motive.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Three people killed, including child, after tornado strikes Tennessee