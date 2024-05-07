On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

US and allies accuse Russian man of running massive ransomware gang

May 7, 2024, 2:05 PM

Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev is accused of developing malicious software, recruiting hackers and over...

Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev is accused of developing malicious software, recruiting hackers and overseeing operations for a crime group known as LockBit that has been described by experts as the most prolific ransomware gang in the world. (US Department of the Treasury via CNN Newsource)

(US Department of the Treasury via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SEAN LYNGAAS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — US, UK and Australian authorities on Tuesday announced sanctions and criminal charges against a 31-year-old Russian man for being the alleged mastermind of a cybercriminal group that has extorted $500 million in ransom payments from thousands of victim organizations in the US and worldwide.

Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev is accused of developing malicious software, recruiting hackers and overseeing operations for a crime group known as LockBit that has been described by experts as the most prolific ransomware gang in the world.

The group’s victims included hospitals, schools and law enforcement agencies, and the hackers caused “broader losses and damage of billions of dollars,” according to an indictment unsealed in the District of New Jersey. People affiliated with LockBit claimed credit for a November ransomware attack that forced New Jersey-based Capital Health to cancel some patient appointments, and for ransomware attacks on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Fulton County.

Khoroshev “personally pocketed $100 million,” or a fifth of LockBit’s extortion fees, Philip Sellinger, the US attorney for the district of New Jersey, said in a statement.

Khoroshev is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, extortion and wire fraud, among other crimes. CNN has attempted to contact him for comment.

US officials did not identify where Khoroshev is located, but the State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. Russia “continues to offer safe harbor for cybercriminals,” the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday. Moscow has denied the allegation.

President Joe Biden in 2021 exhorted Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on ransomware gangs that were attacking US infrastructure from Russian soil. But any faint hopes of substantive cooperation between Washington and Moscow on cybercrime dimmed with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine the following year.

Despite the law enforcement crackdowns, ransomware continues to take a toll on US businesses, government agencies and schools of various sizes. A ransomware attack over the weekend on computer systems in the city of Wichita, Kansas, disrupted residents’ access to water bills online and caused departure and arrival screens at the airport to malfunction.

Khoroshev’s indictment is the latest twist in a months-long duel in which law enforcement agencies have seized computer servers used by LockBit, and the hackers have claimed to move to other infrastructure.

The FBI and UK National Crime Agency (NCA) in February said they had developed software that could let “hundreds” of victims worldwide decrypt computers locked by the hackers. The hackers have tried to downplay the damage to their operations, but the sustained efforts to disrupt LockBit appear to be having an impact.

‘Imposing cognitive fear’

The LockBit case is notable because US and European law enforcement officials are using the hackers’ psychological tactics against them in one of the more aggressive public efforts to sow distrust among cybercriminal groups.

Ransomware groups, including LockBit, use a ticking clock on the websites where they extort victims. If they aren’t paid in cryptocurrency by the time the clock runs out, the hackers leak data stolen from the victims.

In this case, the FBI, NCA and other law enforcement agencies have used LockBit’s own websites to taunt its members and set up a countdown clock promising to reveal LockBit’s ringleader.

“Imposing cognitive fear in their life was something that we really focused on,” Tim Court, a senior NCA official involved in the LockBit case, said last month at an event hosted by the Institute for Security and Technology.

“These are individuals in a criminal enterprise who are not tested,” Court said. The LockBit members, he argued, were not “ideologically motivated to withstand immense pressure. They’ve hidden behind the screen, they’re often anonymous and they’re making a lot of money.”

Court said that the operation to infiltrate LockBit’s operations lasted two years.

The NCA so thoroughly compromised the LockBit’s infrastructure that they were able to access the hackers’ latest version of ransomware that they were preparing to release, according to Jon DiMaggio, chief security strategist at cybersecurity firm Analyst1 who has closely studied LockBit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Melani Pawlowski, Lori Daybell's niece, testifies during the trial for Chad Daybell in Boise on Mon...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Lori Daybell’s niece testifies about zombies, castings at Chad Daybell’s murder trial

Jurors heard testimony on Monday from Melani Pawlowski and her husband, Ian Pawlowski, about the influence Chad Daybell had over their small religious group.

22 hours ago

Clinton police closing off the road with crime scene tape as they investigated a shooting on Sunday...

Michael Houck

Man admits to Clinton police that tried to kill another man with a handgun

A man is in the hospital after another man shot him three times with a handgun Sunday afternoon, Clinton police say.

22 hours ago

FILE: One person is in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday. (Clinton City Police Depa...

Mark Jones

One person in custody following a shooting in Clinton on Sunday

Clinton police say one person is in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

2 days ago

Lt. Mike Wall of Santaquin City Police Department, struggling to speak through tears, after his fel...

Mary Culbertson

Semitruck driver hits, kills Utah officer, police say; driver in custody after hourslong manhunt

A semitruck driver hit and killed a Santaquin officer after a traffic stop turned "suspicious."

2 days ago

Amber Pyne being arrested by police after struggling from them while in handcuffs....

Andrew Adams

Body cameras capture sudden struggle in Tooele with ‘Proud Boys’ fugitive

During a recent search for a fugitive inside a home on East Bench, police said they suddenly found themselves in a potentially dangerous struggle with someone else. It was a wanted fugitive from out-of-state they had no idea was in town.

4 days ago

A South Dakota man already wanted in another state on drug-related charges was recently arrested in...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Fugitive flees from southern Utah police at 135 mph, gets caught with drugs

A South Dakota man already wanted in another state on drug-related charges was recently arrested in Utah after allegedly trying to flee from officers and possessing more drugs.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

US and allies accuse Russian man of running massive ransomware gang