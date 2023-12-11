On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

‘Britain is broken.’ Dire poverty could usher in Victorian-era inequality

Dec 11, 2023, 12:59 PM

The closed-down House of Fraser department store in the center of the UK town of Middlesbrough, see...

The closed-down House of Fraser department store in the center of the UK town of Middlesbrough, seen on a Sunday in June, illustrates the grim economic realities facing Britain's poorest areas. (Joanne Coates/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File)

(Joanne Coates/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HANNA ZIADY, CNN


CNN

London (CNN) — The most disadvantaged people in the United Kingdom are no better-off than they were 15 years ago, according to a new report, which finds a “yawning gap between those who can get by and those stuck at the bottom.”

The grim conclusion about inequality in one of the world’s richest economies comes from the Centre for Social Justice, an independent think tank whose earlier work led to reform of Britain’s welfare system and the introduction of Universal Credit, a monthly government payment for people on low incomes.

The 300-page report, published Sunday, is the latest evidence of how the UK’s economic stagnation has made it much harder to tackle poverty, with a cost-of-living crisis exacerbating the hardship experienced by the least well-off in society.

“We have uncovered a nation of two halves,” Sophia Worringer, deputy policy director at the Centre for Social Justice, said Monday at an event launching the report.

“The general public for the most part can get by, and then there is this cohort of people whose lives are marked by family breakdown, physical and mental ill-health; who live in crime-ridden communities and experience multiple barriers to work.”

The think tank warns that the UK risks “sliding back into the two nations of the Victorian era, marked by a widening gulf between mainstream society and a… poverty-stricken underclass.”

The Victorian age, which covered the second half of the 19th century, was a time of extreme social inequality. The working class faced brutal living conditions, with little access to clean water, food and sanitation, and with very little opportunity to improve their lives.

The report finds that poverty is becoming similarly “entrenched” in modern Britain and argues that a lack of money is only one of several drivers of disadvantage. Family breakdown, addiction, joblessness, serious personal debt, and educational failure are cited as other key causes.

The study draws from a survey of 6,000 people, more than half of them from the poorest communities. The researchers also canvassed more than 350 small charities, social enterprises and experts, traveling to more than 20 towns and cities in the UK.

“For too many, Britain is broken and the gap between the haves and have-nots is in danger of becoming a chasm,” says the foreword to the report, signed by Mervyn King, a former Bank of England governor, among others.

It finds that average weekly wages in Britain have stagnated since the 2008 financial crisis, when adjusted for inflation. Wages at the bottom end remain low: as of September, 38% of people claiming Universal Credit are also in work, meaning that their earnings aren’t enough to get by.

Work is often insecure for these individuals and of poor quality, said Worringer. “The instability of the work available when compared to the stability of benefits makes the jump into work just not worth it for some.”

 

Pandemic lockdowns ‘catastrophic’

 

The report also finds that pandemic lockdowns exacerbated the key drivers of poverty and had a “catastrophic effect on the nation’s social fabric.”

During lockdowns, calls to domestic abuse helplines surged 700%; mental health problems in young people spread from one in nine to one in six; severe school absence jumped 134%; and 1.2 million more people received welfare payments, according to the report.

Deaths from alcohol poisoning, which had been dropping before the pandemic, have also risen since the mass outbreak of Covid-19.

“Those who are left behind are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Worringer. “Life for them never returned to normal and the scars of that time are still very deeply felt.”

If current trends continue, more than a quarter of children between the ages of five and 15 will have a mental health disorder by 2030. If the pandemic and associated lockdowns had never happened, this share would be less than a fifth, according to the report.

The authors of the report will lay out “an ambitious suite of policy recommendations” next spring to tackle “the root causes of poverty,” Worringer said. Without a strategy to do so, “our future is looking very poor,” she added.

Separately, a report published last week by the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, found that income inequality is higher in Britain than in any other large European country. The report said a “toxic combination of slow growth and high inequality was straining the living standards of low- and middle-income Britain well before the cost-of-living crisis struck.”

That report found that inflation-adjusted wages in Britain had flatlined since 2007, costing the average worker £10,700 ($13,500) per year in lost pay growth.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock...

David Bauder, AP Media Writer

Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he is starting his own streaming network.

42 minutes ago

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief fi...

Mary Culbertson

Spotify CFO announces departure from company days after third round of layoffs

Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving next year, the music streaming service said — just days after the company announced its third round of layoffs for 2023.

1 day ago

FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022...

Dee-Ann Durbin

McDonald’s set for unprecedented growth over the next four years with 10,000 new stores

McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world's largest burger chain.

5 days ago

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofi...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get roofing company to make warranty repair

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

6 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking about his budget proposal for 2025 with the focus on getting starter...

Mike Anderson

Gov. Cox reveals 2025 budget plan with focus on starter homes

Governor Spencer Cox released his budget plans for 2025 Tuesday that he will now pass on to the legislature for review. Among his top priorities is a focus on bringing more starter homes to Utah.

6 days ago

Recall of kids cups sold on Amazon. (CPSC.gov)...

Larry D. Curtis

Kids cups sold at Amazon recalled for led content

Two children's drink cups sold on Amazon have been recalled because of possible lead content.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

‘Britain is broken.’ Dire poverty could usher in Victorian-era inequality